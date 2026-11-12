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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

The female TTE allegedly confronted the personnel for travelling without valid tickets and demanded that they pay the applicable penalty.

A female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and two Army jawans aboard a train has gone viral on social media. (Source:Screengrab)
A female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and two Army jawans aboard a train has gone viral on social media. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 21:41 IST

A heated argument between a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and two Army personnel aboard a train has gone viral on social media. The confrontation reportedly began after the TTE questioned the jawans for allegedly travelling without valid tickets and asked them to pay the required penalty. During the exchange, the TTE is heard warning the personnel that their jobs could be at stake if they failed to follow the rules and pay the fine. The video has sparked discussions online, with viewers debating railway rules and the circumstances behind the incident.

Why Did The Argument Break Out Inside The Train?

According to the information accompanying the viral video, the female TTE confronted two Army personnel over their alleged ticketless travel. The jawans reportedly explained that they were in a hurry and could not book their tickets before boarding the train. However, the TTE insisted that they were required to follow railway rules and pay the applicable penalty for travelling without valid tickets. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated exchange, with both sides putting forward their arguments. The TTE is heard cautioning the Army personnel that failure to pay the penalty could have serious consequences for their jobs.

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Army Personnel Claim They Were Travelling In General Coach

During the argument, the jawans reportedly questioned the TTE’s objection, claiming that they were travelling in the general coach and were not occupying seats in the AC or sleeper compartments. They appeared to argue that they were not using reserved accommodation, while the TTE maintained her position regarding the ticket requirement. The exchange was captured on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Online

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some viewers have supported the TTE for enforcing railway rules, others have focused on the Army personnel’s explanation that they were in a hurry. The exact train, date and location of the incident have not been independently established from the available information. Further details are awaited.
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Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?
Tags: Army jawans TTE clashArmy personnel ticketless travelArmy soldiers train videocaught on camera train argumentFemale TTE viral videohome-hero-pos-7Indian Railways viral videotrain ticket controversyTTE confronts Army jawans

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Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

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