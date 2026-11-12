Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

A heated argument between a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and two Army personnel aboard a train has gone viral on social media. The confrontation reportedly began after the TTE questioned the jawans for allegedly travelling without valid tickets and asked them to pay the required penalty. During the exchange, the TTE is heard warning the personnel that their jobs could be at stake if they failed to follow the rules and pay the fine. The video has sparked discussions online, with viewers debating railway rules and the circumstances behind the incident.

Why Did The Argument Break Out Inside The Train?

According to the information accompanying the viral video, the female TTE confronted two Army personnel over their alleged ticketless travel. The jawans reportedly explained that they were in a hurry and could not book their tickets before boarding the train. However, the TTE insisted that they were required to follow railway rules and pay the applicable penalty for travelling without valid tickets. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated exchange, with both sides putting forward their arguments. The TTE is heard cautioning the Army personnel that failure to pay the penalty could have serious consequences for their jobs.

🚨 A Heated Argument Between an Indian Railways TTE and an Army Soldier! 🇮🇳 A female TTE asked an Army soldier travelling in the General Coach to show his ticket. The soldier replied: “Ma’am, we were in a bit of a hurry, so we couldn’t buy a ticket. Please issue one now. I’ll pay whatever the fare is.” But the female TTE firmly responded: “You will have to pay for the ticket, and you will also be fined!” Army Soldier travelling in the General Coach. I’m not sitting in AC or Sleeper Class. And that’s when things got interesting! The female TTE started explaining Section 147 of the Indian Railways Act to the soldier. 😂 Now the question is: Is the mistake simply that the soldier travelled without a ticket, or does the way rules are enforced also matter? 🇮🇳 Whether someone is a soldier protecting the nation or an ordinary citizen, railway rules apply equally to everyone. But respect and courteous behaviour are equally important! @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva — Mr Bundelkhandi (@BundelKhandee) November 12, 2026

Army Personnel Claim They Were Travelling In General Coach

During the argument, the jawans reportedly questioned the TTE’s objection, claiming that they were travelling in the general coach and were not occupying seats in the AC or sleeper compartments. They appeared to argue that they were not using reserved accommodation, while the TTE maintained her position regarding the ticket requirement. The exchange was captured on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Online

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some viewers have supported the TTE for enforcing railway rules, others have focused on the Army personnel’s explanation that they were in a hurry. The exact train, date and location of the incident have not been independently established from the available information. Further details are awaited.

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