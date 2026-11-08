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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

A video circulating on social media shows a woman confronting a man and another woman at a dhaba, accusing him of lying about being at work before allegedly assaulting both with a slipper.

Wife beats Husband and Girlfriend (Image: X)
Wife beats Husband and Girlfriend (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 15:21 IST

What seems like a routine visit by two people to an eatery beside the road becomes an intense quarrel in a viral video on the Internet. In the video, a man is seen having samosas with a woman at the dhaba when another woman arrives to confront the two of them.



The woman, who is wearing a pink saree with mangalsutra around her neck, is visibly angry at seeing the two of them together. She accuses the man of being dishonest about where he was and keeps hitting him with her slipper. She is heard questioning him: “You were saying that you were at work? Is this the work you are doing?”

Wife Thrashes Man And Woman At Dhaba

The situation escalates as the woman also turns towards the person accompanying her husband and begins hitting her with the slipper. The man is pushed to the ground and is seen being struck repeatedly. The other woman eventually gets up and appears to question the man about what he had told her. She can be heard saying that he had claimed his wife had left him and gone away.

Her apparent response adds another layer to the confrontation, suggesting that she may not have known the full circumstances of his relationship. The video captures the argument and physical altercation inside the eatery, with the couple’s outing ending in a public confrontation.

What Happened After The Viral Confrontation?

The video has gained prominence owing to its unusual transition from an ordinary samosa and tea meeting to an aggressive encounter. But the precise location and time at which this happened have not yet been confirmed from the video. Additionally, there is no other verified report as to whether the individuals had registered complaints with the police regarding the occurrence.

However, from the video it is clear that the woman is confronting a man whom she calls her husband along with the lady with him.

ALSO READ: 18-Yr-Old Girl Abducted By Auto Driver And Accomplice, Gang-Raped in Abandoned shop In Sasaram- 2 accused arrested

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Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?
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Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

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Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

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Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?
Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?
Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?
Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?
Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

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