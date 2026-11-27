A golden chain is presented to the groom as a wedding gift. However, the groom refuses the gift gracefully and makes a gesture that indicates that he does not need the gift. Seated beside him, the bride sees the whole process with a smile that becomes the main attraction of this viral video of the wedding.

This particular video which has gone viral through social media is all about the reaction of the groom on receiving the gift. An elderly man comes with a box containing the chain and the groom makes a gesture of refusing the gift by holding his hand. All this time, the bride keeps smiling and watching the whole process.

WATCH: Groom Refuses Gold Chain During Wedding Ceremony

Groom refused the gold chain. Bride didn’t have to say a word. That smile said “I chose right.” ♥️ Some grooms ask “kya milega?” This one said “kuch nahi chahiye.” The chain was gold. His character was 24 carat. She wasn’t smiling because he refused a gift. She was smiling because she saw her future – safe, respected, loved. 🧿 — The Lie Lamaa™ 🏹 (@_TweetsOfLamaa) November 26, 2026







In the video, an older man comes up to the groom, who is sitting on the marriage dais, holding a box containing something. The man opens the box and pulls out a gold chain, as if he wants to give it to the groom. The groom, however, refuses to take the gift from him and takes his hand and shows some other person as if asking him to take back the box.

Then, the camera shows the bride smiling while looking at the reaction of her groom. It is clear from the video that what the groom did is visible to the viewers.

‘The Chain Was Gold, His Character Was 24-Carat’

A number of social media users have expressed their appreciation about the video clip with some complimenting the groom for having refused the chain as a gift. For example, one trending comment has read “The chain was gold. His character was 24 carat.” On the other hand, another emotionally-loaded interpretation of the video clip has revolved around the smile of the bride, as she was apparently pleased to see her husband reject the material gift.

Some viewers, however, have questioned whether the moment was deliberately staged for the camera. The footage alone does not establish the circumstances behind the exchange or the groom’s reasons for declining the chain.

Was The Groom Refusing Dowry?

Despite the number of posts posted on various social media sites regarding the gesture being a way of rejecting materialistic demands from the marriage, no definite details have been provided to prove that the gold chain is actually presented as a dowry. According to reports that have been provided, it has been termed as a gift or shagun.

Nonetheless, the interaction has created waves in the minds of the audience, whose attention has fallen mostly on the bride’s smile and refusal of the gift by the groom.

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