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Home > Offbeat News > Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

A young passenger's unusual train journey arrangement has caught attention online. He used a yellow gamchha and a white sack tied to an overhead luggage rack to make a makeshift hammock inside an overcrowded general compartment.

Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock (Image: X)
Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 14:40 IST

A young train passenger has managed to find out a rather unique way of creating some space for himself in the already cramped up general compartment through which he is traveling and the video showing the ingenious way has become quite popular on the Internet. With little space left to either sit or sleep, one can see the youth hanging below the luggage rack with the help of a yellow gamchha and a white sack.

The brief video uploaded on X shows how the youth is hanging high above the crammed-up floor. His improvised sleeping arrangement has turned an otherwise uncomfortable journey into an unusual display of jugaad.

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In the first few seconds of the video clip, one sees the youth lying in the air suspended below the luggage rack. In this position, he has attached a yellow gamchha and a white bag to the metal bars, which provide him with support for his back and upper body. The youth’s legs are also positioned near the partition wall in order to take full advantage of his improvised hammock. The video clip then zooms out to the rest of the compartment, where one gets to see just how crowded the train really is. There are people lying almost everywhere in the train; some are even using their luggage racks to sleep upright and others have laid bedsheets on the floor.

There are women and children who can also be seen sleeping on the floor within the congested environment.

Overcrowded Train Compartment Makes The Jugaad Stand Out

What makes the video clip so unique is the sharp contrast between the unique arrangement of the passenger and the interior of the compartment. While other passengers seem to be having a hard time trying to find any space to sit or rest, this particular young man has made his own unique spot to rest using things that he carried with him.

The video has become quite popular due to the unique arrangement, but it does raise certain safety concerns considering the fact that the structure is unlikely to be strong enough to hold the weight of the person who is sitting on it.

It is the example of how difficult things could get while being a passenger in an extremely overcrowded compartment. Nevertheless, the precise place, date of making this video and train are unknown.

ALSO READ: Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

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Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral
Tags: indian railwaysJugaadSocial Mediatrainviral video

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Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

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Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

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Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral
Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral
Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral
Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral
Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

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