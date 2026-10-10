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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row

Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row

A video from Rasauli railway station in Uttar Pradesh shows passengers jumping off a moving train as a ticket-checking team arrives. The incident reportedly occurred during a special railway checking drive in which 371 ticketless passengers were caught.

Railway Ticket Checking And The Risks Of Ticketless Travel
Railway Ticket Checking And The Risks Of Ticketless Travel

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-10 16:58 IST

A Rs 20 train ticket has become the centre of an online debate after a video showed several passengers jumping off a moving train in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly to escape ticket checking. The footage, reported near Rasauli railway station in Barabanki district, shows people climbing or jumping down near the tracks as the train moves towards the station. The incident reportedly took place during a special ticket-checking operation on an Ayodhya-Lucknow train. 

The video has drawn attention not just because of the alleged ticket evasion, but also because of the risks involved. Jumping from a moving train can lead to serious injuries, particularly when passengers land close to railway tracks or lose their balance while getting down.

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What Happened At Rasauli Railway Station?

According to reports by Aaj Tak and Dainik Jagran, railway officials conducted a special ticket-checking drive at Rasauli and Barabanki stations. During the operation, several passengers travelling without valid tickets allegedly tried to flee as the checking team approached. Some jumped from the moving train, while others reportedly hid inside train toilets. The operation resulted in 371 ticketless passengers being caught, according to the reports. 

The train involved was reportedly number 64215, travelling from Ayodhya to Lucknow. The checking operation was conducted near Rasauli station in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. 

Watch The Viral Video 

Why Is The Video Going Viral?

The footage circulated on social media after being shared on Reddit on October 7. Users questioned why anyone would risk falling from a moving train rather than face a ticket check. One reaction highlighted the apparent absurdity of risking injury over a ticket reportedly costing just Rs 20. Other commenters shared accounts of ticketless travel and strict checking at railway stations. 

However, the Rs 20 figure is part of the online discussion and should not be treated as the confirmed fare paid or owed by every person seen in the video.

Railway Ticket Checking And The Risks Of Ticketless Travel

The incident comes amid intensified railway ticket enforcement. Indian Railways announced a special checking drive from October 1, targeting ticketless travel and other ticket-related irregularities. 

While the viral footage has prompted jokes and criticism online, jumping from a moving train can have life-threatening consequences. The episode also highlights the practical challenge of preventing ticketless travel without putting passengers and railway staff at risk.

The video has continued to circulate online, but the passengers’ individual circumstances and whether anyone was injured were not established in the reports cited here.

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Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row
Tags: indian railwaysviral newsviral videoviral videos

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Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row

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Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row
Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row
Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row
Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row
Caught On Camera | Passengers Jump Off Moving Train To Avoid Ticket Checking, Internet Reacts To Rs 20 Ticket Row

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