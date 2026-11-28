A potentially devastating incident was narrowly avoided inside a restaurant kitchen after a pressure cooker suddenly exploded while food was being prepared. The frightening moment, captured on CCTV cameras, shows kitchen staff rushing to safety as the cooker bursts into pieces. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Moment

The CCTV footage shows several men busy cooking inside the restaurant kitchen. They appear to be carrying out their routine work when the pressure cooker suddenly explodes with a loud burst. The unexpected explosion sends the kitchen staff into panic. Realising the danger, the men immediately abandon their work and rush away from the spot to save themselves. The video captures the shocking moment as the cooker bursts, leaving the kitchen in disarray. The incident could have resulted in serious injuries had anyone been standing close to the appliance at the time of the explosion.

कुकर तो ऐसे उड़ गया जैसे डाल से कबूतर https://t.co/T2F9k65Wrk — Rupali Gautam (@Rupali_Gautam19) November 27, 2026

No Injuries Reported

Despite the intensity of the explosion, all the workers managed to escape unharmed. No injuries were reported, turning what could have been a major tragedy into a narrow escape. The exact reason behind the pressure cooker’s explosion was not immediately known. However, the incident once again highlights the potential dangers of using pressurised cooking equipment without proper precautions and maintenance.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The CCTV footage has been widely shared across social media platforms, attracting attention from viewers who were shocked by the sudden explosion. Many users expressed relief that the kitchen staff escaped safely, while others highlighted the importance of following safety measures in commercial kitchens. The incident serves as a reminder that even routine cooking activities can turn dangerous within seconds, making proper equipment maintenance and kitchen safety essential.

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