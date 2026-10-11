Caught On CCTV: Driver Hits Man With Car, Gets Out And Hugs Him; Internet Reacts

A minor road accident in Uttarakhand has won hearts online after a car driver chose compassion over confrontation, stepping out of his vehicle to hug the pedestrian he had just hit. The heartwarming moment, captured on CCTV and shared by Uttarakhand Police on social media, has drawn attention to how patience and empathy can prevent minor road incidents from escalating into arguments.

CCTV Captures Heartwarming Moment

The CCTV footage shows a young man walking near the edge of a road when a small red hatchback approaches and brushes against him. The car stops almost immediately, and the driver steps out to check on the pedestrian. Instead of arguing or exchanging angry words, he walks up to the young man and hugs him, seemingly checking whether he is alright. The driver’s unexpected response turned what could have become a heated roadside confrontation into a moment of human connection.

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सड़क पर गुस्सा नहीं, इंसानियत दिखाइए! मामूली टक्कर के बाद झगड़ने के बजाय चालक ने उतरकर न केवल अपनी गलती महसूस की, बल्कि युवक को गले लगाकर कुशलता जानी। सड़क पर हमेशा गति नियंत्रित रखें और पैदल यात्रियों का सम्मान करें। V.C.- Social Media #UttarakhandPolice #RoadSafety https://t.co/atwq1pKHkd — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) October 8, 2026

Uttarakhand Police Shares Video, Urges Road Safety

Uttarakhand Police shared the footage on its official X account, using the incident to highlight the importance of remaining calm and considerate on the road. The police praised the driver for acknowledging the situation and checking on the pedestrian rather than reacting with anger. The message also reminded motorists to control their speed, remain alert and respect pedestrians. The incident serves as a reminder that road safety involves not only following traffic rules but also responding responsibly when accidents occur.

Internet Applauds Driver’s Compassion

The video has attracted attention for the driver’s unusual and thoughtful reaction. Social media users have applauded the gesture, with the moment offering a refreshing contrast to the arguments and confrontations that can follow road accidents. The driver’s response has resonated with viewers because it places concern for another person’s well-being ahead of blame or anger. While even minor collisions require care and attention, the viral clip highlights a simple message: a little patience and empathy can make a difference. The incident has become a reminder that kindness, even in an unexpected moment, can help defuse tension and encourage more considerate behaviour on the road.

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