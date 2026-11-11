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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

The dog's timely reaction may have saved the elderly couple from a potentially fatal accident. Social media users are praising the animal for its alertness and remarkable instincts.

The dog's timely reaction may have saved the elderly couple from a potentially fatal accident. (Source:Screengrab)
The dog's timely reaction may have saved the elderly couple from a potentially fatal accident. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 15:50 IST

A shocking CCTV video showing a dog apparently saving an elderly couple moments before a roof collapse has gone viral on social media. The footage captures an elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair outside her home while her husband is also nearby. Suddenly, a dog begins barking loudly, seemingly alerting the couple to an approaching danger. The woman reacts to the dog’s unusual behaviour and quickly moves inside. Just seconds later, the roof reportedly collapses, leaving viewers stunned. The dog’s timely warning may have prevented a potentially fatal accident.

Dog’s Barking Alerts Elderly Woman

The CCTV footage shows the elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair outside the house, with her husband nearby. Everything appears normal until a dog suddenly starts barking. The animal appears restless and continues barking, drawing the woman’s attention. Sensing that something might be wrong, she quickly moves towards the safety of the house. The dog’s sudden reaction appears to have given the elderly couple precious seconds to get away from the danger.

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Roof Collapses Moments After Couple Moves

In a dramatic turn of events, the roof reportedly collapses moments after the couple moves away from the spot. The timing of the collapse has left viewers shocked, as the CCTV footage appears to show how narrowly the elderly couple avoided a potentially devastating accident. Had the couple remained in the same spot, the consequences could have been tragic.

Social Media Users Praise the Dog

The video has sparked reactions online, with social media users praising the dog’s alertness and calling it a hero. Many viewers have highlighted how animals can sometimes sense danger and react before humans recognise it.

Date and Location of Video Unconfirmed

Despite the footage gaining attention online, the exact date and location of the incident remain unknown. The circumstances behind the roof collapse have also not been independently verified. The video should therefore be treated as unverified until its origin and details are confirmed.
Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

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Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone
Tags: animal herobarking dog viral videodog alerts elderly womanDog saves elderly coupledog saves livesdog saves old coupledog senses dangerelderly woman wheelchairhome-hero-pos-4intelligent dogroof collapse CCTV footageroof collapse videoviral CCTV video

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Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

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Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

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Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone
Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone
Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone
Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone
Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

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