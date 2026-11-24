Two men narrowly escaped being crushed when two fighting stray bulls suddenly barged into a mobile phone shop in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, turning a busy marketplace into a scene of panic on Monday evening, November 23. The men, who were inside the store, managed to save themselves by ducking behind the counter as the aggressive animals charged through the entrance and continued fighting inside the cramped shop.

The dramatic incident took place in Mundawar’s main market, where traders and shoppers were going about their routine activities. CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), shows four men talking near the mobile store’s entrance and counter moments before the bulls stormed inside.

Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan – Panic gripped the main market area of Mundawar after a group of stray cattle, engaged in a violent fight, suddenly barged into a mobile phone shop, putting the lives of two young men inside at risk, two bulls began fighting in the busy marketplace, creating chaos among shoppers and traders. Within moments, a larger herd of cattle started running behind them, triggering panic across the market. As the animals charged through the area, they overturned items placed outside several shops before smashing into a mobile store. The two young men present inside the shop were caught off guard and had little time to react. Demonstrating quick thinking, both youths managed to take shelter behind the shop counter, narrowly escaping injury. Fortunately, neither of them was hurt in the incident. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 23, 2026

Rajasthan bulls turn busy market into a scene of panic

The CCTV recording carries the date November 23, 2026, and the timestamp 6:54 PM. It captures two stray bulls locking horns and charging down the crowded market road, followed by a larger herd of stray cattle that also stampeded through the stretch.

As the fight intensified, the two bulls lost control and crashed straight through the entrance of the roadside mobile phone shop. The sudden intrusion caught the men off guard. While those near the front scrambled to get away, two men inside immediately ducked behind the counter to avoid being struck by the charging animals.

Rajasthan shop suffers damage as men take shelter

The bulls continued clashing inside the store, knocking over display stands and scattering merchandise across the floor. Broken fixtures and overturned items were visible after the animals’ rampage, leaving the shop visibly damaged.

The two men who took shelter behind the counter escaped without injuries, while the other two men, who were on the opposite side of the entrance, also managed to move away from the charging animals. Their presence of mind helped prevent what could have turned into a serious incident.

Rajasthan traders watch as youths drive bulls out

The sudden commotion appeared to disorient the bulls. After briefly continuing their fight amid the fallen displays, the animals turned around and charged back towards the market road.

However, shopkeepers and onlookers were initially frightened to enter the store because the bulls were still aggressive, charging and locking horns inside the confined space. The two men remained behind the counter until it was safe to come out.

Two nearby youths eventually stepped in to help. Armed with sticks, they prodded and steered the bulls towards the entrance, managing to drive both animals out of the mobile shop and back onto the market road. This allowed the trapped men to emerge safely.

Rajasthan stray cattle menace raises fresh concerns

The incident has once again brought the stray cattle problem in Rajasthan’s crowded commercial areas into focus. Traders and shopkeepers expressed renewed frustration over cattle roaming freely through busy marketplaces, where sudden clashes can put pedestrians, customers and businesses at risk.

The latest incident has prompted fresh calls for municipal authorities to take swift preventive action to control the stray cattle menace and prevent similar incidents in crowded markets.