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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames

Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames

A mobile phone exploded inside an eye care clinic in Gwalior, spreading fire and triggering panic among patients. A newborn baby was also present. No injuries were reported.

Gwalior Clinic: Phone Explodes, Patients Flee In Panic (Images: X)
Gwalior Clinic: Phone Explodes, Patients Flee In Panic (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 11:26 IST

A mobile phone suddenly exploded in a young man’s hand inside an eye care clinic in Gwalior, triggering panic among patients and staff. The man was sitting on a sofa and using his phone when it caught fire and burst. He immediately threw the burning device away, but the flames spread across the sofa, forcing patients to rush out. A woman sitting nearby with a newborn baby and another child was also caught in the frightening situation. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Mobile explosion sparks panic inside Gwalior clinic

As the fire spread, a clinic employee rushed to the spot with a bucket of water and managed to extinguish the flames within a short time. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The presence of a newborn baby, another child and several patients inside the Gwalior clinic raised concerns about the potential danger. Had the fire spread to nearby areas or remained uncontrolled for longer, it could have caused a major disaster.

Gwalior clinic fire raises questions over safety arrangements

The incident has also raised questions about firefighting equipment and emergency response arrangements in healthcare facilities. Clinics and hospitals need proper fire safety systems, particularly when patients and young children are present.

However, there is a question over the location of the incident. Although the viral video claims that the explosion happened inside an eye care clinic in Gwalior, the clinic operator has denied that any such incident took place at his facility. He also claimed that his clinic remains closed on Sundays. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read: Husband Suspects Wife Of Having Affair, He Sends Son To Market; Stabs Wife To Death Just Days After Returning From Australia    

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Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames
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Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames

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Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames

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Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames
Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames
Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames
Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames
Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames

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