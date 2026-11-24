A man narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident after an elevator suddenly started moving while its door was still open at a residential building in Gujarat’s Valsad. The frightening incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about elevator safety and maintenance in residential buildings. The shocking video shows the passenger attempting to step out of the lift when it unexpectedly begins moving. The sudden movement catches him off guard, putting his life at serious risk. In a matter of seconds, what appeared to be a routine elevator ride turned into a terrifying experience. The man managed to escape the incident without being trapped in the moving elevator, narrowly avoiding what could have resulted in severe injuries.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Elevator Moment

The CCTV footage from the residential building shows the elevator door remaining open as the lift suddenly starts moving. The incident highlights the dangers posed by malfunctioning elevator systems, particularly when safety mechanisms fail to prevent movement while the doors are open. The video has attracted attention online, with viewers expressing shock at how narrowly the passenger escaped the potentially deadly situation.

केवल 0.5 सेकंड का अंतर जीवन और मृत्यु का फैसला कर गया… https://t.co/V0S9ItMrhn — Shivam (@shivamworldbit) November 24, 2026

Elevator Safety Raises Concerns

The incident has once again brought attention to elevator maintenance and safety standards in residential complexes. Elevators are equipped with safety mechanisms designed to prevent them from operating when their doors are open. Any failure in these systems can put passengers at significant risk. Regular inspections, timely maintenance and proper functioning of door interlocks are essential to prevent such accidents.

Video Sparks Discussion on Lift Maintenance

Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, the incident has triggered discussions about the safety of elevators in residential buildings. Residents rely on lifts every day, often without considering the risks associated with technical failures. The incident serves as a reminder that even a routine elevator journey can turn dangerous when safety systems malfunction. Proper maintenance and regular safety checks remain crucial to protecting passengers.

Also Read: Just A Week Before His Daughter’s Wedding, Father and Son Die in Greater Noida Cylinder Blast; What Happened Inside The House?