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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?

Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?

A doctor in Wardha, Maharashtra, was slapped by accused Qadir Ali during a medical examination, prompting doctors to demand stronger hospital security and threaten an OPD shutdown.

CCTV Captures Accused Slapping Doctor During Exam In Maharashtra (Image: X)
CCTV Captures Accused Slapping Doctor During Exam In Maharashtra (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 08:39 IST

Dr Shraddha Bhumre, a doctor, was assaulted with a slap by an accused named Qadir Ali during a physical check-up of the person at a primary health center in Wardha, Maharashtra. The assault on video is causing outrage among the doctors of Maharashtra and they are demanding for more security in hospitals else they will close OPD services.

CCTV incident in Maharashtra sparks doctors’ anger

The footage has drawn widespread attention, with doctors and social media users expressing concern over the safety of medical staff while treating accused persons. The incident has also renewed concerns among government doctors who fear for their safety during medical examinations, even when police personnel accompany those brought to hospitals.

Doctors in Maharashtra demand stronger security

The doctors have also appealed for increased security at the hospitals in Maharashtra state. The threat of discontinuing OPD services reflects the increasing frustration over the situation and indicates that doctors feel insecure doing their job.

Social media reactions to Maharashtra doctor assault

The incident prompted strong reactions online, with some users demanding harsh punishment. One user wrote, “Solution 1- go the official method.. has never worked in past. Solution 2- Gabbar treatment. Limb amputation in front of his family. He will never commit any other crime. This has better chance of success”.

Another user expressed support, writing, “We stand with doctor”.

A person recalling their own experience at a government hospital said, “This reminds me of the countless custody cases that came for medical fitness to a govt hospital I was posted at, and each time I would get so scared despite the police accompanying them. Still gives me nightmares.”

Safety concerns grow across Maharashtra

Another user questioned police protection, saying, “we cant even trust the police to protect us inside a hospital now but god forbid we ask for security”.

A user whose wife is a government doctor wrote, “My wife is also a govt doctor. If some bastard does this, idc about the police, i will personally ram him with my car. The police is also just taking the bastard away should have tightly slapped that bastard in the face first . Clown fiesta.”

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Man Without Clothes Enters Girls’ PG, Steals Undergarments And Threatens Residents in Dharwad; Footage Surfaces    

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Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?
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Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?

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Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?

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Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?
Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?
Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?
Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?
Caught On CCTV: Man Slaps Lady Doctor During Check-Up In Front of Police In Maharashtra; Accused Assaults Her As Cops Stand Nearby – What Caused This?

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