Caught On CCTV: Parked Truck With Man On Top Suddenly Rolls Downhill, Driver Sprints Like A Filmy Hero To Stop It — How Did He Do It?

A dramatic incident captured on CCTV shows a parked truck suddenly rolling backwards inside a godown courtyard, creating a potentially dangerous situation. What followed was nothing short of a filmy action scene, as the driver rushed out of a nearby room and sprinted towards the moving vehicle to prevent a possible accident. The incident could have ended in tragedy, but the driver’s quick response and presence of mind helped avert a major mishap.

Truck Suddenly Starts Moving

According to the CCTV footage, the truck was parked in the courtyard of a godown without its handbrake engaged. With the vehicle not properly secured, it suddenly began rolling backwards. At the time, one man was sitting on top of the truck, seemingly unaware of the danger as the heavy vehicle started moving unexpectedly. The sudden movement put him and anyone nearby at considerable risk.

ड्राईवर की तत्परता और साहस के कारण बड़ा हादसा टल गया । जब भी गाड़ी को पार्क किया जाए तब हैंड ब्रेक ओर फर्स्ट गियर में रखनी चाहिए https://t.co/mLGWc9rB3y — Ganesh Godara (@guneshgodara) November 3, 2026

Driver Rushes Out in Filmy Hero Style

As soon as the driver noticed the truck moving, he sprang into action. He quickly came out of a nearby room and ran towards the runaway vehicle without wasting a second. The CCTV footage captures the driver sprinting towards the truck in a dramatic, almost cinematic moment. With the heavy vehicle continuing to roll backwards, every second was crucial.

Quick Action Prevents Major Accident

In a remarkable display of presence of mind, the driver managed to stop the moving truck before the situation could turn into a major accident. His timely intervention potentially saved lives and prevented serious damage. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of properly securing vehicles, particularly heavy trucks, even when parked inside private premises. What could have turned into a serious mishap instead became a remarkable example of quick thinking and immediate action.

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