What seems like a peaceful residential lane suddenly gets messy as two bulls stampede down the lane until one bull takes everyone by surprise and jumps onto a parked red car. The CCTV footage from the scene has captured the animal jumping into the car and then losing balance, causing it to fall down onto the road, thereby leaving everyone curious about what the car owner is going to tell his insurance provider regarding the strange damages done to his car.

The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Nikhil Saini.

What Happened In The Viral CCTV Video?

Just imagine if there was no CCTV, how would the owner have even explained this to the insurance company 😭 https://t.co/CcC73wldeS — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 19, 2026







The video starts with two women standing beside a house along the lane of houses. One woman is standing in the middle of the road when she abruptly turns around and makes her way to the raised entry point of another house. There is also a man wearing a dark shirt running in the lane of houses while gesturing backwards.

Just seconds later, there appear to be two bulls rushing into the frame. The first bull is black in color while the second that follows the first is reddish-brown in color. They start rushing towards a group of cars. hat happens next makes the footage particularly unusual.

While the animals are walking towards a stationary red Renault Kwid car, the black one jumps on the front side of the car. It runs on the windshield and climbs up on the roof of the car, whereas the second animal stays at the front of the car. The black animal finds it difficult to balance on the car. It starts sliding sideways and eventually falls from the car and lands on the ground near the front bumper of the car.

Internet Raises Question About Car Owner’s Insurance Claim

Though this abnormality has attracted people’s attention, the situation also raised quite a relatable question regarding car insurance. Posting the video on X on November 19, Nikhil Saini commented, “Just think what if there wasn’t any CCTV camera then how he would explain this to his insurance company?” The question shows one possible challenge which may occur while making a claim of insurance if an unusual accident causes the damage to a car which was parked.

The CCTV video could be helpful for the understanding of the process of the damage and as an additional proof for the evaluation by the insurance company. However, the approval of a claim will depend on the coverage and exclusions.

Will Car Insurance Cover Damage Caused By Animals?

An auto insurance plan in India usually has the own damage cover for any accidental damage from outside, depending on the terms and conditions of the policy. Some insurance companies have even mentioned in their policies that damage due to animal attacks can be included in their cover. However, in case of the third party only plan, the damage to the car of the insured is not covered.

Therefore, the owner has to look into the terms and conditions of his policy and consult the insurance company whether he has grounds to file a claim for his loss. The pictures, estimation of repairs and CCTV footage can help in evaluating the damage. The damage to the red car is unknown till date.

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