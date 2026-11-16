Caught On CCTV: Two Drunk Men Steal Golden Jesus Christ Statue, Lift It By Arms; It Falls Down Shatters – What Happened Next?

Two men, believed to be British tourists, have been accused of stealing and smashing a golden statue of Jesus Christ outside a 15th-century church in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. CCTV footage shows the pair laughing as one of them struggles to carry the statue before dropping it on the pavement, shattering it into pieces. The men, who were heard shouting “Praise the Lord!” during the incident, fled, leaving fragments scattered across the road.

British tourists caught on CCTV after golden statue falls apart

The statue was taken from a wooden cross in the inner courtyard of the Shrine of Divine Mercy Church on Wednesday evening. Footage from Vilnius Old Town shows one man holding the statue while the other tries to record the incident on his phone.

As the man lifts it, he shouts in English, “Praise the Lord!” The statue’s arms break off as he struggles to remain upright. It eventually falls and shatters on the ground.

The two men then run away. One of them can be heard saying, “No we didn’t, we didn’t… go go go.” Police have not confirmed their identities, but the men are believed to be British tourists.

British tourists incident leaves church priest heartbroken

The church issued a statement expressing grief over the destruction, saying: “We look at the broken pieces of the sculpture and we grieve. But we should tremble even more when we realise the truth: this is not just the destruction of the sculpture of the Crucified. This is a sign. Man is still trying to destroy his Creator.

“To crush the One who created him out of love. To silence the One who even prayed on the cross. Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Father Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, the church’s priest, shared photographs and CCTV footage obtained from a nearby shop. He appealed to people with information to contact police and asked accommodation providers in Old Town whether they recognised the British tourists.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I sincerely admit that today it is difficult for me to pray for those who did this. But God thinks differently than I do. He loves them too. He awaits their return, as he awaits each of us. He does not justify evil, but he does not close the way to repentance and forgiveness.”

British tourists case under police investigation

Local police said the damage to the statue was being assessed and a pre-trial investigation had been launched under Article 284 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania.

The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

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