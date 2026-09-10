CCTV Captures Young Couple in Intimate Act Inside Namo Bharat Train, Footage Resurfaces Online

There has been renewed controversy over a video clip that has gone viral where a couple was seen having sexual intercourse in an RRTS Namo Bharat train which went viral in December 2025, alongside how the CCTV footage from the train was leaked. According to sources, the viral video was filmed in November 24 and recorded using a mobile phone after accessing the CCTV footage.

This incident took place in a train run by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The video clip featured the couple inside the train, with audio from announcements heard in the background. A man was also seen seated some rows back of the couple. NCRTC authorities stated that the couple did not belong to the train staff.

Viral video triggered inquiry into CCTV footage leak

An NCRTC official said the footage was from November and that an investigation had been started. “The videos were from last month (November); an investigation has been initiated, and some action has also been taken. We are also in the process of taking up drives to make people more aware,” the official said.

Police in Ghaziabad also began looking into the viral video and its circulation. Senior police officials asked the concerned station house officer to contact NCRTC officials and gather more information about the incident.

Viral video case had no FIR or police complaint

Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police for the rural zone, said, “So far, they (NCRTC officials) have not given us a complaint in the matter.” Police also noted that no commuter had filed a complaint and no FIR had been registered over the incident.

The inquiry is focused on how the viral video was leaked and whether any rules were violated. According to the information available at the time, the recording was made on a phone before it was shared online.

Viral video raises questions over Namo Bharat rules

NCRTC operates under strict rules but does not have the authority to punish offenders. In such cases, the standard procedure is to report the matter to the police. The viral video investigation therefore involved both the circumstances of the CCTV leak and any possible rule violations.

This case is related to December 2025 when a video went viral and authorities started looking into the origin of this video.

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