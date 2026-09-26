Celina Jaitly Viral Video Mystery: The 24-Year-Old Clip That Suddenly Took The Internet By Storm

The internet has once again dug into the archives, and this time it is a 24-year-old video featuring Celina Jaitly that has caught social media’s attention. The clip was recorded during the Femina Miss India 2001 competition, when former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was among the panellists. In the video, Ganguly asks Jaitly a hypothetical question: if she were born again, which person would she want to be?

Her answer was Dr BR Ambedkar.

Jaitly said she admired Ambedkar for his scholarship, legal knowledge and social reforms, as well as his role in drafting the Indian Constitution. She added that she wished she could have written the Constitution so that people would remember her in the same way they remember him.

Why Did Celina Jaitly’s 2001 Video Resurface?

The footage began circulating widely on social media in January 2025, more than two decades after it was recorded. It gained another wave of attention in April 2025, when Jaitly herself shared the video on Instagram on Ambedkar Jayanti.

In her post, the actor reflected on Ambedkar’s legacy and connected it with her own family history. She noted that her late parents had chosen Mhow as their final home, linking her personally to Ambedkar’s birthplace.

The resurfaced clip also offers a glimpse of Jaitly before her Bollywood career began. She went on to win the Femina Miss India 2001 title and represented India at Miss Universe 2001, where she finished fourth runner-up.

From Miss India To Bollywood

Jaitly made her acting debut with Janasheen in 2003 and subsequently appeared in films including No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns and Thank You.

While much of her early public image was built around Bollywood and pageantry, the resurfaced video has put the focus on a different side of the actor, bringing attention back to an answer she gave long before social media became a major part of celebrity culture.