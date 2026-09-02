Celina Jaitly’s Viral Video Mystery: What Did The Actress Say 24 Years Ago That Suddenly Took The Internet By Storm?

Celina Jaitly found herself back in the spotlight in January 2025, more than two decades after she appeared in the Femina Miss India 2001 pageant. An old clip from the competition began circulating widely online, with many social-media users revisiting an unusual answer the actress gave when she was asked what she would want to be if she were born again.

The answer was not about fame, films or royalty. Celina said she would like to be Dr BR Ambedkar. But why did a video recorded in 2001 suddenly become a talking point 24 years later? And was the viral clip being shared in its original context? Here is what we know.

What did Celina Jaitly say in the viral video?

The question came from former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who was part of the judging panel at the pageant. He asked Celina what she would like to be in another life and why. Celina responded that she would like to be born as Dr BR Ambedkar, whom she said she deeply admired for his knowledge, legal vision and social reforms. She also referred to his role in challenging the caste system and writing the Indian Constitution.

Her answer also included a line about wishing she had written the Constitution herself and being remembered in the way Ambedkar continues to be remembered.

Why did the 24-year-old video suddenly go viral?

The clip resurfaced online in January 2025, when discussions around Dr Ambedkar and a political controversy involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah had brought Ambedkar’s legacy back into intense public debate.

The old pageant video was widely shared on X, with several users praising Celina’s answer and highlighting her admiration for Ambedkar. The Mooknayak reported that the clip was being circulated extensively at the time.

So, the renewed attention was not because a new controversy involving Celina had emerged. It was an old video gaining fresh relevance because of the wider public conversation around Ambedkar.

Did Celina Jaitly herself revisit the viral clip?

Yes. In April 2025, Celina herself shared the old footage on social media on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. She reflected on her family’s connection to Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar, and spoke about the influence his legacy had on her.

This is an important distinction: the video was not an unauthorised new clip or a recently recorded statement. It was genuine archival footage from her 2001 pageant appearance.

So, what is the truth behind Celina Jaitly’s viral video?

Fact check: The viral video is genuine archival footage from Celina Jaitly’s 2001 pageant appearance. The clip shows Sourav Ganguly asking her a hypothetical question about reincarnation, to which she named Dr BR Ambedkar as the person she would want to be reborn as.

The video resurfaced online roughly 24 years after it was recorded and gained attention amid renewed public discussions about Ambedkar’s legacy. Celina subsequently shared the footage herself in April 2025, further confirming its context.

Celina had won Femina Miss India 2001 and later represented India at Miss Universe 2001, where she finished fourth runner-up. She made her Bollywood debut with Janasheen in 2003.