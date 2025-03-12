Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • Chaar Jam Yatra: This Post Selling Bengaluru As Tourism Package Goes Viral After City’s Traffic Woes Leave Residents Irritated

Chaar Jam Yatra: This Post Selling Bengaluru As Tourism Package Goes Viral After City’s Traffic Woes Leave Residents Irritated

However, some Bengaluru residents criticized Pai, accusing him of consistently portraying the city in a negative light. Read on to know all the details

Chaar Jam Yatra: This Post Selling Bengaluru As Tourism Package Goes Viral After City’s Traffic Woes Leave Residents Irritated

Bengaluru traffic


Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion has once again grabbed headlines, but this time, for an unexpected reason. A viral image, shared by Infosys director Mohandas Pai, humorously promoted a fictional “4-day, 3-night Bengaluru ‘Traffic’ Tourism” package.

Viral Image Highlights City’s Traffic Hotspots

The satirical image showcased some of the city’s most congested locations, including Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout, as must-visit destinations for an unusual ‘tourist experience.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Posting the image on X (formerly Twitter), Pai sarcastically remarked, “A sad joke on Bengaluru. At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring government.” His statement resonated with many, sparking a debate on social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

The post evoked a variety of reactions online. While some users found the humor relatable, others were less amused. One user joked, “Yatra could not commence due to jams in various parts of the city.” Another added, “Hopefully, once the Silk Board to Ragigudda flyover is operational, Silk Board and HSR Layout will be off this list.”

However, some Bengaluru residents criticized Pai, accusing him of consistently portraying the city in a negative light.

Bengaluru’s Traffic Woes in the Spotlight

Despite the humorous take, the viral post has successfully reignited discussions about the city’s traffic crisis, a problem that residents have long endured. Whether satire or serious critique, Bengaluru’s gridlock remains a major urban challenge.

ALSO READ: Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?

Filed under

bengaluru Bengaluru traffic latest viral news

Sai Pallavi

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral
newsx

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah...
newsx

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Shari

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First...
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How...
Nine Indian universities,

IIT Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, JNU Among 9 Indian Institutes Feature In QS Top 50 Rankings
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah...

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First Reaction To Balochistan’s Hijacking Pak Train

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First...

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How...

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women