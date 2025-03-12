Chaar Jam Yatra: This Post Selling Bengaluru As Tourism Package Goes Viral After City’s Traffic Woes Leave Residents Irritated

However, some Bengaluru residents criticized Pai, accusing him of consistently portraying the city in a negative light. Read on to know all the details

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion has once again grabbed headlines, but this time, for an unexpected reason. A viral image, shared by Infosys director Mohandas Pai, humorously promoted a fictional “4-day, 3-night Bengaluru ‘Traffic’ Tourism” package.

Viral Image Highlights City’s Traffic Hotspots

The satirical image showcased some of the city’s most congested locations, including Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout, as must-visit destinations for an unusual ‘tourist experience.’

Posting the image on X (formerly Twitter), Pai sarcastically remarked, “A sad joke on Bengaluru. At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring government.” His statement resonated with many, sparking a debate on social media.

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

The post evoked a variety of reactions online. While some users found the humor relatable, others were less amused. One user joked, “Yatra could not commence due to jams in various parts of the city.” Another added, “Hopefully, once the Silk Board to Ragigudda flyover is operational, Silk Board and HSR Layout will be off this list.”

However, some Bengaluru residents criticized Pai, accusing him of consistently portraying the city in a negative light.

Bengaluru’s Traffic Woes in the Spotlight

Despite the humorous take, the viral post has successfully reignited discussions about the city’s traffic crisis, a problem that residents have long endured. Whether satire or serious critique, Bengaluru’s gridlock remains a major urban challenge.