Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, which occurs on March 24, 2026, honors Maa Katyayani who represents the warrior aspect of Goddess Durga.

The gods created her through their combined powers to defeat Mahishasura because she represents sacred anger and the victory of lawful justice.

Devotees see this day as a connection between their spiritual penance and their quest for worldly satisfaction because it helps them overcome marriage obstacles while providing strength to battle their inner demons of fear and ego.

Sacred Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The Shashthi Tithi brings an auspicious Tuesday, which designates the Abhijit Muhurat from 12:04 PM until 12:53 PM as the most effective time to conduct special prayers.

Devotees should start their day by taking a ritual bath and wearing red, which serves as the daily assigned color that represents both power and complete devotion. The Puja Vidhi requires practitioners to purify the altar space by lighting a ghee lamp and presenting honey (Shahad) as the main offering, which brings sweetness and prosperity to people’s lives.

The practice of giving red flowers together with shringar items such as vermillion and bangles brings great benefits to those who perform it.

Celestial Mantras and Aarti

The practitioners need to chant specific vibrations until they achieve proper energy alignment with the “Daughter of Katyayan” power. The primary mantra to invoke her grace is “Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah.” The people who wish to find their perfect marital partner or attain marital compatibility should use the Katyayani Mahamaye mantra as their standard prayer.

The devotees perform Maa Katyayani Aarti to conclude the ceremony by waving camphor and incense while singing “Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani” to seek protection from obstacles and fulfill their deepest spiritual desires. The sixth day functions as a spiritual transformation catalyst through stateful facts and original observances.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside