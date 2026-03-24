Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Gold And Silver Rates Leonid Radvinsky IPL 2026 Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan gold
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

Chaitra Navratri Day 6, observed on March 24, 2026, is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, symbolizing strength and justice. Devotees perform rituals during Abhijit Muhurat, wear red, and chant sacred mantras to seek blessings for courage, marriage, and overcoming inner fears.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 24, 2026 09:16:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, which occurs on March 24, 2026, honors Maa Katyayani who represents the warrior aspect of Goddess Durga.

The gods created her through their combined powers to defeat Mahishasura because she represents sacred anger and the victory of lawful justice.

Devotees see this day as a connection between their spiritual penance and their quest for worldly satisfaction because it helps them overcome marriage obstacles while providing strength to battle their inner demons of fear and ego.

You Might Be Interested In

Sacred Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The Shashthi Tithi brings an auspicious Tuesday, which designates the Abhijit Muhurat from 12:04 PM until 12:53 PM as the most effective time to conduct special prayers.

Devotees should start their day by taking a ritual bath and wearing red, which serves as the daily assigned color that represents both power and complete devotion. The Puja Vidhi requires practitioners to purify the altar space by lighting a ghee lamp and presenting honey (Shahad) as the main offering, which brings sweetness and prosperity to people’s lives.

The practice of giving red flowers together with shringar items such as vermillion and bangles brings great benefits to those who perform it.

Celestial Mantras and Aarti

The practitioners need to chant specific vibrations until they achieve proper energy alignment with the “Daughter of Katyayan” power. The primary mantra to invoke her grace is “Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah.” The people who wish to find their perfect marital partner or attain marital compatibility should use the Katyayani Mahamaye mantra as their standard prayer.

The devotees perform Maa Katyayani Aarti to conclude the ceremony by waving camphor and incense while singing “Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani” to seek protection from obstacles and fulfill their deepest spiritual desires. The sixth day functions as a spiritual transformation catalyst through stateful facts and original observances.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chaitra Navratri 2026Day 6 Maa Katyayani

RELATED News

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Pakistani Police Launch Search For ‘Ranveer Singh-Coded Indian Spies’ In Lyari Town As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Is Iran Behind The Valero Refinery Explosion? IRGC Angle Emerges As Fire And Smoke Rock Port Arthur, Texas Facility, Sparking ‘Sabotage’ Speculation

BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

IPL 2026 | ‘No Practice On Matchdays To No Open Nets…’: BCCI Issues Fresh Directives For Upcoming Season – Report

UP Shocker: Lover Kills Dead Friend’s Wife Who Pressured Him to Marry, Beheads Her and Scatters Body Parts to Hide Identity, Headless Body Found After Four Days

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s Film Shatters Records, Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide, But Pushpa 2’s Record Still Unbroken?

US-Iran Talks In Islamabad? Trump Signals ‘Progress’ As Pakistan’s Role Raises Questions Amid The West Asia War

Valero Refinery Explosion Triggers Massive Fire And Smoke In Port Arthur, Texas — Shocking Videos Show Chaotic Scenes | Watch

What’s Happening With US-Iran ‘Talks’? Trump Claims There’s Progress, Tehran Denies Any Negotiations, And Israeli PM Netanyahu Insists Attacks Will Continue — Everything Explained

Donald Trump Caught ‘Sleeping’ Mid-Meeting, Viral Video Sparks Buzz As He Later Lights Up At Graceland Visit – Watch

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

QUICK LINKS