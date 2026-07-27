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Home > Offbeat News > Chanakya Niti: 5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya

Chanakya Niti: 5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya

Chanakya Niti highlights five everyday habits that can quietly derail success, including laziness, anger, misplaced trust, overindulgence, and neglecting self-improvement, offering timeless lessons for personal and professional growth.

5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya. Image Credit: AI
5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 16:51 IST

Do you know about Chanakya? Chanakya was the strategist and philosopher behind the Mauryan Empire’s rise. But fewer people know that a large part of Niti Shastra deals with the everyday habits that quietly derail a person’s life. Centuries later, his warnings still land. Here are five habits he singled out as success-killers.

Laziness

According to Chanakya, procrastination is one of the fastest routes to ruin. His writing repeatedly stresses that opportunity favours those who act while the moment is right and delay it, and the same opportunity rarely returns in the same form. A person who keeps pushing effort to “tomorrow” ends up watching others claim what could have been theirs.

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Overindulgence And Lack Of Self-Control

According to Chanakya, access to any kind of food, comfort, pleasure, or ego was a slow erosion of discipline. He argued that a person who can’t control basic desires eventually loses control over bigger decisions too, since the habit of giving in becomes the default response to every temptation, not just small ones.

Trusting The Wrong People Too Easily

Chanakya was famously guarded about who deserved trust, and he warned against extending it carelessly, particularly to those who’d shown dishonesty before. Misplaced trust, in his framing, doesn’t just lead to betrayal; it clouds judgment on everything that follows, since decisions built on faulty trust rarely hold up.

Anger

He treated anger as a habit that burns through relationships and reputations faster than almost anything else. A person prone to outbursts, in his view, ends up isolated. Allies grow wary, and decisions made in anger tend to be decisions regretted later. Restraint, not suppression, was his recommended discipline.

Neglecting Self-Improvement

Chanakya placed heavy weight on continuous learning and self-reflection. Someone who stops questioning their own habits, skills, and blind spots effectively freezes their growth while the world moves on. He saw complacency as believing you’ve already “arrived” as one of the quieter but more damaging habits, since it rarely announces itself the way anger or laziness does.

Taken together, these aren’t dramatic failures as they’re small, repeated patterns. Chanakya’s point was that success rarely collapses in one moment; it erodes gradually, through habits left unchecked.

Also Read: Why Does Lord Vishnu Enter Yog Nidra for Four Months? Chaturmas Diet and Spiritual Significance Explained

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Chanakya Niti: 5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya
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Chanakya Niti: 5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya

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Chanakya Niti: 5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya
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