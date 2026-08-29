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Home > Offbeat News > Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Video Leak: Who Leaked Videos Of Over 60 Students? What Police Found

Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Video Leak: Who Leaked Videos Of Over 60 Students? What Police Found

Chandigarh University video leak case: Know what happened in 2022, who was arrested, what police found and why students protested over alleged videos.

Who Leaked Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Videos? (Images: X)
Who Leaked Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Videos? (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 12:41 IST

In September 2022, protests broke out at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after students alleged that objectionable videos of more than 60 girls in a hostel had been recorded and circulated online. The allegations triggered a major campus protest, but the police and university later said their preliminary investigation had found only one video. According to authorities, the woman student at the centre of the case had allegedly recorded and shared a video of herself with a man in Himachal Pradesh. Three people were arrested in the case.

The protests began around midnight on Saturday and continued through Sunday. Students demanded action from the university, raised concerns over hostel safety and sought changes in hostel rules. The agitation was called off around 1.30 am on Monday after the administration accepted their demands.

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Chandigarh University video leak row: what police found in 2022

Punjab Additional Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo told reporters that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and that no objectionable video of any other student had been found. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the student’s mobile phone had been seized for forensic examination.

Police arrested the woman student, a 23-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend, and his 31-year-old friend. An FIR was registered under IPC Section 354-C, relating to voyeurism, and the Information Technology Act.

Chandigarh University protests: students sought answers and action

Students had alleged that videos of nearly 60 girls taking baths in the hostel had been leaked on the internet. The university rejected reports that videos of several women students had been made and leaked on social media. It maintained that the accused girl had made the video herself and shared it with her friend in Himachal Pradesh.

The university’s pro-chancellor also denied reports of deaths or suicides on campus. He said, “No student committed suicide. A preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pictures/videos to her boyfriend. No other material was found. FIR filed. Police are probing it. I appeal to students and parents not to believe any rumours.”

Chandigarh University case: SIT promised, wardens suspended

Deputy Inspector General of Police G PS Bhullar told protesters that a Special Investigation Team headed by a senior woman IPS officer would be formed for an in-depth investigation. “It is our duty to clear every apprehension of the children,” Bhullar said.

Two hostel wardens were suspended and all hostel wardens were ordered to be transferred. Hostel timings were also changed, while the university suspended classes until September 24. Students demanded that statements of female students whose videos they alleged had been leaked be recorded in the presence of student representatives. They also sought an apology from the management and individually raised demands related to wardens, hostel entry timings and safety.

Chandigarh University row: CM and NCW step in

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe into the matter and expressed anguish, saying strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

The National Commission for Women also took cognisance of the case. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Punjab DGP seeking immediate registration of an FIR against the culprits and strict action without laxity. The commission also called for proper counselling for victims and steps to ensure their safety and security.

More than four years after the 2022 controversy, the key point remains that the initial allegation involved videos of over 60 students, while the university and police said their investigation had found no objectionable video of another student and identified the circulated video as one allegedly made and shared by the accused student herself.

Also Read: Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth    

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Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Video Leak: Who Leaked Videos Of Over 60 Students? What Police Found
Tags: Chandigarh University video leakMMS videosviral videos

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Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Video Leak: Who Leaked Videos Of Over 60 Students? What Police Found
Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Video Leak: Who Leaked Videos Of Over 60 Students? What Police Found
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