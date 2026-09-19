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Home > Offbeat News > Chandigarh University Obscene Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?

Chandigarh University Obscene Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?

Claims circulated that videos involving a large number of students had been recorded, although the exact scope of the alleged recordings became part of the investigation.

Chandigarh University Obscene Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 22:15 IST

The Chandigarh University video controversy in 2022 triggered widespread concern after a female student was accused of allegedly recording objectionable videos of fellow women students in a hostel and sharing them with people outside the university. The allegations sparked protests on campus and eventually led to legal proceedings. The case attracted significant attention after claims circulated that videos of several women students had been recorded without their consent. The allegations also raised concerns over privacy and the safety of students living in university hostels.

What Was the Chandigarh University Video Case About?

In September 2022, students at Chandigarh University in Punjab staged protests following allegations that objectionable videos of women hostel residents had been recorded and circulated. A female student was arrested in connection with the allegations. She was accused of recording videos of her roommates and allegedly sending them to a person outside the university. The precise circumstances and extent of the alleged recordings became the subject of a police investigation. Reports at the time referred to claims involving videos of around 60 women students, although the allegations and their scope were investigated by authorities.

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Viral Hostel Warden Video

The controversy intensified after a video showing a hostel warden confronting the arrested student went viral on social media. The footage drew widespread attention as the university and authorities faced questions over the allegations and the handling of the situation. The incident prompted students to gather and protest, demanding clarity and action from the authorities.

Case Reaches Punjab and Haryana High Court

The matter subsequently reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court as legal proceedings continued. The Chandigarh University controversy highlighted the serious privacy concerns surrounding the recording and sharing of personal videos without consent. It also underscored the potential consequences of circulating unverified material online. The case remains an important example of how allegations involving private digital content can quickly escalate into a major campus and legal issue, while also raising questions about student privacy and online safety.
Also Read: Lalitha Viral MMS Video Link: What Was Behind the Search and Why Users Should Be Careful

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Chandigarh University Obscene Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?
Tags: Chandigarh University hostel videoChandigarh University MMS caseChandigarh University obscene videosChandigarh University protest 2022Chandigarh University student caseChandigarh University video caseChandigarh University viral video

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