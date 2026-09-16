Chandigarh University Viral MMS Video Row: What Really Happened in the Hostel Leak Case?

A viral video from Chandigarh University sparked massive protests in September 2022. The controversy began after students raised concerns about videos allegedly recorded inside the girls’ hostel. Soon, social media was flooded with claims that private videos of several students had been leaked online. Some posts claimed that dozens of girls were affected.

However, the investigation presented a more complicated picture. Police, university officials and students gave different accounts of what had happened.

How The Chandigarh University Video Controversy Began

According to BOOM’s reporting, a student at the hostel was accused of secretly recording another student in a bathroom. The incident quickly created panic among students. A video of the hostel warden questioning the accused student was then circulated online. That video became one of the main pieces of footage linked to the controversy.

Students also alleged that videos of several other girls had been recorded and circulated. One student told BOOM that rumours about videos of around 60 girls were spreading across the hostel. But BOOM reported that the students it spoke to had not actually seen those alleged videos.

Police Gave A Different Version

The police disputed several of the claims circulating on social media. Mohali police said they had not found objectionable videos of other students on the accused student’s phone. The phone was sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation. Police also rejected social media claims that a student had died or that students had attempted suicide because of the alleged leak.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navreet Singh said: “No student has attempted suicide nor has any student died. These are just rumours going around.”

University Also Denied The Viral Claims

Chandigarh University authorities also rejected claims about a large number of objectionable videos. In a statement cited by The Probe, the university said: “There is another rumour which is circulating through media that an objectionable MMS has been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless.” The university said its preliminary investigation had not found objectionable videos of other students.

Why The Case Created So Much Confusion

The controversy became larger as different versions spread online. Students alleged that more videos existed. Police said they had not found evidence supporting those claims at that stage. The university also rejected reports of a wider leak.

The Probe later described the case as being marked by “multiple contradictions and more questions than answers.”

Three people were arrested during the investigation, including the female student accused of recording the video. Police also investigated the possible involvement of other people and examined electronic devices for evidence.

The Bigger Issue Behind The Viral Video

The Chandigarh University controversy showed how quickly an unverified claim can spread online. A single video, student accounts and social media rumours became part of a much larger story within hours. The incident also raised serious questions about privacy, digital consent and the risks of sharing unverified material.

Importantly, claims about alleged intimate videos should not be treated as confirmed simply because they are circulating online. In this case, several of the most widely repeated claims were disputed by the university and police.