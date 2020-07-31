The streets of Chandni Chowk will have a new look from this November. It's all set to become a traffic-free zone.

The streets of Chandni Chowk will have a new look from this November. It is the old Delhi’s most iconic market which is changing fast for the better. It’s all set to become a traffic-free zone.

A video by the German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, gives a peek into the ongoing transformation. Mr. Lindner shared a video on social media this morning of the historic market’s main street wearing a deserted look amid the coronavirus pandemic. While sharing the clip before revealing that it shows Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk, he asked that do you recognize this walkway?

Do you recognize this walkway? Yes, it’s Delhi’s iconic #chandnichowk. Once full of cars, rikshaws & noise, it is getting a facelift & being turned into a traffic-free zone! A great transforms & initiave expected to be completed by November. 🇮🇳🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/2ZDz4Zwcf4 — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) July 31, 2020

By looking at the recent pictures and videos of the renovation work, it looks like the market has already received a major face-lift. One can see pedestrians walking on a renovated concrete path without the usual jostle of rickshaws, e-rickshaws, private vehicles, and commercial vehicles in the recent pictures and videos of the market.

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is planning to redevelop Chandni Chowk and restore some of its historical glory. They are working to make the 1.3-km stretch of 110006 completely car-free and pedestrian-friendly zone. The 1.3 km car-free zone is stretching between the Red Fort and the Fatehpuri Masjid.

There has been a long-standing demand to renovate the area.

Chandni Chowk is known for its narrow gullies and overcrowded roads that are flooded with shops and street food vendors. It is the favorite spot of the people who love eating, shopping, or just wandering in old Delhi’s messy lanes.

