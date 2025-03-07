Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • ChatGPT Says This Indian State Has the Best-Looking Men: Check Out the Full List Here

ChatGPT Says This Indian State Has the Best-Looking Men: Check Out the Full List Here

Though beauty is relative, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir often dominate the list for their inherently beautiful men.

ChatGPT Says This Indian State Has the Best-Looking Men: Check Out the Full List Here


While good looks are a definite feature of every Indian state, there’s something special about the look of men from each one. Men have a rugged set of features, sharp jaws, and a wonderful blend of traditional and contemporary styles. But which Indian state has the most handsome men?

We asked ChatGPT, and the AI has spoken! Following general impressions, regional characteristics, and cultural influences, here’s a list of Indian states where men are usually regarded as the most handsome.

1. Punjab

Punjabi men are mostly identified with sharp features, height, muscular body, and firm jawline. Their sharp facial features and nicely groomed beards contribute to their rugged charm. Be it Bollywood actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana or cricket players such as Yuvraj Singh, Punjabi men exude confidence and charm.

2. Jammu & Kashmir

With their light skin, cutting features, and hypnotic eyes, Jammu & Kashmir men tend to be recognizable. Cold weather in the region along with a wealth of genetic diversity are factors that make their looks so striking. Zayed Khan and model Muzamil Ibrahim are just a couple of celebrities representing Kashmiri beauty.

3. Rajasthan

Rajasthani men, particularly those who have Rajput lineage, tend to be recognizable by their regal features, strong jawlines, tall heights, and an air of dignity. Their conventional dress, complete with the well-known moustache and turban, enhances their majesty.

4. Kerala

Men from Kerala possess a special charm with dusky skin tones complemented by expressive eyes and well-chiseled facial features. Dressed in their traditional mundu or contemporary outfits, Malayali men exude confidence. Actors such as Dulquer Salmaan are evidence of their natural charm.

5. Maharashtra

Maharashtrian males, particularly Mumbai males, usually possess a combination of cut features and tough ones. Since Bollywood churns out some of the most good-looking men in the country. Maharashtra surely gets included in the list.

6. West Bengal

Bengali men are famous for their intellectual appeal and unique facial features. With expressive eyes, piercing cheekbones, and a well-groomed look, they carry an effortless beauty. Actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Parambrata Chattopadhyay embody the Bengali charm.

7. Karnataka

Karnataka men, particularly from Bengaluru, are looked up to for their dashing appearances and fit physiques. Be it Kiccha Sudeep or Yash (the KGF hero), Kannada men represent a perfect blend of brawn and suaveness.

8. Uttar Pradesh

UP guys, with their masculine looks and broad features, tend to hog the limelight for their earthy, desi handsomeness. Be it Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal or political leaders who make a forceful presence felt, the state boasts of numerous handsome men.

Which State Ranks Highest?

Though beauty is relative, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir often dominate the list for their inherently beautiful men. Still, all the states of India possess some sort of beauty that makes Indian men some of the most cosmopolitan and dashing in the world.

