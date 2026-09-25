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Home > Offbeat News > ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

The viral ChiChi Call MMS claim involving influencer Vera Hill has been debunked as a phishing scam. Fake video links reportedly redirect users to malicious pages designed to steal personal information.

ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row
ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 15:53 IST

A viral social media trend is falsely claiming that a leaked MMS involving influencer Vera Hill, popularly known online as ChiChi, is available online. The posts promote supposed “full video” links, but cybersecurity researchers and fact checkers have found no verified evidence that such a video exists.

Who Is Vera Hill?

Vera Hill is a lifestyle and travel influencer associated with Siargao in the Philippines. According to the information provided by cybersecurity analysts, her name and photographs are being misused to make the scam appear credible and attract curious users.

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The campaign reportedly follows a familiar pattern seen in earlier fake leaked video scams, where trending personalities are used as bait for malicious links.

What Happens When You Click?

The alleged MMS does not lead users to genuine footage. Instead, suspicious links can redirect visitors through multiple pages designed to collect personal information.

Some pages reportedly ask users to log in through Facebook for supposed age verification. These are phishing pages designed to steal account credentials. Other links may encourage users to install browser extensions that could expose passwords, banking details or other sensitive information.

Red Flags To Watch Out For

Users should be cautious if a supposed video link:

• Demands Facebook login for age verification
• Redirects through several unfamiliar websites
• Asks for a browser extension or plugin
• Promises an “uncut” or exclusive version through Telegram or Reddit

The Bigger Cybercrime Concern

The ChiChi Call controversy highlights how sensational leaked video claims can be weaponised to exploit online curiosity. Cybercriminals can use a person’s identity and photographs to make fabricated stories appear genuine.

Sharing suspicious links can also expose users to phishing and malware risks. Under Indian law, unlawful circulation of intimate content can carry criminal consequences, making verification and caution particularly important.

Also Read: Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

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ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

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ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

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ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?
ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?
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