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Home > Offbeat News > ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video

“ChiChi Call” video claims involving influencer Vera Hill are a hoax, with experts warning of a cyber scam using fake links to steal data.

“ChiChi Call” video claims involving Vera Hill exposed as a scam. (Image: X)
“ChiChi Call” video claims involving Vera Hill exposed as a scam. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 09:41 IST

Social media posts claiming a leaked “ChiChi Call” video involving Filipino influencer Vera Hill are part of a coordinated cybercrime operation, cybersecurity experts have warned. Despite sensational captions and repeated forwards, investigators have confirmed that no such video exists online. The “ChiChi Call” claims are being used to exploit curiosity and push users towards malicious links, with experts describing the campaign as a “Ghost File” scam designed to steal personal information rather than expose any real scandal.

Vera Hill, a lifestyle and travel creator from Siargao, Philippines, is popularly known as ChiChi. Fraudsters have flooded search engines and social media with searches such as “ChiChi video call full” and “Vera Hill viral link” to attract users looking for the alleged footage.

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ChiChi Call claims spread across platforms as fact-checkers find no verified footage

Fact-checkers have found zero verified footage linked to the “ChiChi Call” claims. Clips being circulated on TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and Reddit are either unrelated videos, edited material or complete fabrications.

Authorities have also noted similarities with an earlier operation targeting influencer Zyan Cabrera. That campaign used a different viral tag but followed the same tactics, pointing to a wider pattern of cyber fraud built around fake leaked-video claims.

ChiChi Call scam uses fake links, redirects and login pages to trap users

The “ChiChi Call” scam relies on SEO poisoning, a tactic that manipulates search results so fake blogs and social media accounts appear prominently when users search for the alleged video. Clicking these links can immediately expose the user’s IP address and send them through multiple redirects.

Some pages lead to fake “age verification” Facebook login screens designed to steal account credentials, while others ask users to install malicious browser plugins. Such malware can log keystrokes, access banking details and collect personal information that may later be sold on the dark web.

ChiChi Call warning: Urgent pop-ups and plugin requests are major red flags

Cybersecurity experts say repeated redirects, urgent pop-ups and messages asking users to “install to watch” are clear warning signs. Legitimate video platforms do not require users to download browser plugins or log into social media accounts simply to verify their age and watch a video.

The “ChiChi Call” posts therefore offer no verified scandal or genuine leaked footage. Instead, the campaign appears designed to turn online curiosity into clicks, credential theft and malware infections.

Also Read: Subhashree Sahu Viral MMS Controversy: How She Landed A Web Series Role After The Scandal    

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‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video
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‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video

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‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video
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