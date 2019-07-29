Chicken piece jumps off plate: Recently a video stormed the internet, in which the chicken jumps off the plate and gave all the dinners a horrifying view. The video got more than 21 million views, 2.68 lakh shares and more than 76000 comments on facebook.

Chicken piece jumps off plate: Has anyone ever wondered that what if their food got alive, definitely it can be horrifying for anyone, but a few weeks ago this incident happened which gave netizens a shock!!. Recently a video went viral in which a chicken piece jump off the plate, yes you read that right and the diners captured that unusual moment.

In the video, a plate full of chicken leg pieces were placed in front of the diners and soon a horrific incident happened which no one can ever imagine, a piece of chicken began to twitch before falling to the floor. And just after that, the diners screamed in utmost horror, the incident took place somewhere in a Japanese restaurant.

Within 2 weeks, the 32-second clip got over 21 million views, 2.68 lakh shares and more than 76000 comments on facebook. Once the video was posted on facebook by Rie Phillips it stormed the internet and netizens went into a deep shock yet some posted hilarious replies to this terrifying video. Netizens were amazed yet in shock after seeing that video and wrote: What is that, while another comment read: Is this for real.

Whatttt Thaaaa Fuckkkkk 🤮… This was not recorded by me… all I did was repost the video TheShade Room Posted by Rie Phillips on Tuesday, 9 July 2019

Whereas one user asked, Why was it raw in the first place, while some decoded the secret of it and wrote: the salt makes the muscles contract and relax, meat is too fresh. Whereas, some netizens comment in the most jocular way and wrote: it refuses to die even in death, while others, well: I would’ve grilled while it’s moving and see what’s gonna happen. Hence, its proved life is certainly not easy for anyone whether it’s chicken or for the diners.

