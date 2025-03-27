Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
  'Chiku Hai Didi': US Woman Calls Chiku An 'Exotic Potato', Internet Reacts

‘Chiku Hai Didi’: US Woman Calls Chiku An ‘Exotic Potato’, Internet Reacts

Upon slicing it open, she noted its “slightly slimy orange flesh with a few seeds” and compared its consistency to butter due to its long fibers.

A US-based social media influencer has sparked online amusement after referring to Chiku (Sapodilla), a beloved tropical fruit, as an “exotic potato.” Her unusual description quickly went viral, triggering a wave of hilarious reactions from netizens, especially from India.

The influencer, Sweety Craft, shared a now-viral Instagram video where she attempted to taste and review the fruit. Holding the brown, round fruit in her hand, she remarked, “I don’t understand why people eat this exotic potato raw.” She then described its skin as sinking inward when pressed, adding to her confusion about its texture.

Upon slicing it open, she noted its “slightly slimy orange flesh with a few seeds” and compared its consistency to butter due to its long fibers. Taking a bite, she concluded, “It tastes like a pear in syrup,” seemingly unaware of Chiku’s widespread popularity in tropical countries like India.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sweety Craft (@sweetycrafting)

Internet Reacts: ‘Chikoo Hai Didi’

The video, which has amassed over 60 lakh (6 million) views, sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Indian users, in particular, couldn’t contain their amusement at the influencer’s unique take on the familiar fruit.

One Instagram user joked, “I have never seen a Chiku insulted so badly,” while another quipped, “White girl discovers Chikoo.” A particularly popular comment read, “Chikoooooo hai didi,” a humorous nod to her apparent ignorance.

‘Chikoo Ko Aloo Bana Diya’: More Funny Reactions

Some users playfully lamented the rebranding of their favorite fruit, with one saying, “Behen, it’s a Chikoo! They’re ruining my favorite fruit.” Another user humorously remarked, “Chikoo crying in the corner.”

Interestingly, some drew a connection to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who is often called “Chiku.” One Instagram user joked, “That’s Virat.”

The influencer’s unexpected description of Chiku as an exotic potato is yet another example of how cultural differences can lead to amusing online moments. With millions engaging with the video, it has become a trending topic, proving that social media continues to bridge (and sometimes confuse) global food cultures.

