China debuts robot woman anchor: Xin Xiaomeng, China's Xinhua first female Artificial Intelligence news anchor went on air on Sunday. The robot simply mimicked human facial expressions and mannerisms to present a story.

It was a massive breakthrough in the field of technology when Sophia the robot made its debut globally. It was not that people were unaware of humanoid robots but it was more of an exhilarating feeling to see an artificial intelligence (AI) robot to get involved in natural conversations with the human. After Sophia, Xin Xiaomeng, the first-ever humanoid robotic news anchor, made its debut on a Chinese news channel.

China’s Xinhua state news has used the artificial intelligence robot to present a story about delegates attending an annual parliament meeting arriving in Beijing on Sunday. The robot simply mimicked human facial expressions and mannerisms to present a story. Before we tell you much about Xin Xiaomeng, here’s take a look at the video that featured it:

Remember Xinhua's first #AI anchor "who" made his first appearance last year? Now he can make more hand gestures and facial expressions! He also now has a colleague as Xinhua unveils the world's first female AI anchor pic.twitter.com/M96OHtV9kN — China Xinhua Sci-Tech (@XHscitech) February 21, 2019

During its maiden video presentation, Xiaomeng was seen donning pink blouse and earrings. It sported a short haircut.

The AI robot has been developed and designed after real-life Xinhua news anchor Qu Meng and was developed by Xinhua and tech firm Sogou Inc.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App

Read More