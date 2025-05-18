Home
Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter HKU, Paid 380,000 Yuan

When HKU sought a meeting with Li following Columbia’s confirmation, she attempted to leave for mainland China. Authorities apprehended her at a border checkpoint before she could escape.

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter HKU, Paid 380,000 Yuan

Li Sixuan, 28, pleaded guilty to deception charges after submitting fake documents


Li Sixuan, the 28-year-old crowned Miss Universe Shenzhen 2024, has been sentenced to 240 days in jail for using falsified academic documents to gain admission to the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

She pleaded guilty to presenting a forged degree certificate from Columbia University, claiming to hold a linguistics degree from the prestigious Ivy League institution.

Gained Admission to HKU Using Fake Documents

In 2021, Li used counterfeit credentials to apply for HKU’s Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics program. The university accepted her application, and she was officially enrolled in 2022. However, the documents were later found to be fraudulent.

The deception extended beyond her Columbia claim. Li also produced a fake HKU certificate that falsely stated she graduated with “distinction.” In reality, official university records confirmed that she had only achieved a pass grade.

HKU Investigation Uncovered Fraudulent Applications

HKU launched a formal probe in March 2023 after identifying suspicious applications potentially linked to mainland Chinese education agents. During this internal inquiry, Columbia University responded to a verification request, clearly stating that Li had never been enrolled at their institution.

During police interrogation, Li admitted to paying 380,000 yuan (HK$410,000) to an agent who facilitated her application process. She confessed that her actual academic background included a 2020 graduation from Wuhan College, affiliated with Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, along with completing an online course by Columbia — which she misleadingly presented as a full degree.

When HKU sought a meeting with Li following Columbia’s confirmation, she attempted to leave for mainland China. Authorities apprehended her at a border checkpoint before she could escape.

HKU formally alerted law enforcement after verifying the fraud. The Shatin Magistrates’ Courts handled the case and sentenced Li on May 8.

Magistrate Cheang Kei-hong described her actions as “persistently dishonest,” highlighting her continued deceit even after admission. While she initially faced a 300-day jail sentence, her punishment was reduced to 240 days due to her guilty plea.

