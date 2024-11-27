Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Chinese Man Discovers 2 CM Dice Stuck In Nose After 20 Years Of Chronic Sneezing – Full Details Of Shocking Discovery

A 23-year-old man in China discovers a 2cm dice lodged in his nose for 20 years, explaining his chronic sneezing. Doctors successfully remove it after a complex procedure.

Chinese Man Discovers 2 CM Dice Stuck In Nose After 20 Years Of Chronic Sneezing – Full Details Of Shocking Discovery

A 23-year-old man from Xian, Shanxi province in northern China, has discovered the bizarre reason behind his chronic sneezing and persistent nasal problems—a two-centimeter dice lodged in his nose for over two decades.

Xiaoma, of Xian, was ill for about one month. The symptoms he complained of were sneezing constantly, nasal congestion, and a running nose. Feeling his misery could be put to an end, he tried TCM, which offered him no benefits. So, he came seeking medical care at Xian Gaoxin Hospital.

Initially, Xiaoma was said to be suffering from allergic rhinitis, a common condition which tends to cause sneezing, itching, and watery eyes. However, what doctors found with their telescopes was something they never expected: a foreign object lodged deep in the nasal passage of Xiaoma.

Horrific Discovery Of A Die In Nose

In the nasal endoscopy, a white object covered by mucus is seen in the bottom nasal cavity. After careful removing of the object, it resulted to be a small two centimeters dice. That part of the object corroded partly because the patient had this inside his nasal for such a long time period. The doctor said, that dice was so aggressive damaging the mucosa of the nostrils.

“During nasal endoscopy, we found one foreign body—a white body lump smeared with secretions, noted Dr. Yang: While extracting it turned into two-cm dice almost a part of corrode; he had kept the blockages in his nostrils for such a long period so when it was put before doctors. It was put behind nostrils in the bottom air tract causing damage to mucos at nasal passage.

Xiaoma recalled that the dice went into his nose when he was between three and four years old, but he could not remember even how they went in. It still made him suspect that since he could not recall a time when he did not have the dice in his nose, then they must have had it there as long as he could remember.

Reported claims are that the dice have clung to the surrounding nasal tissue for years, which made the extraction complicated. Doctors said that due to mishandling by the doctors during the time of extraction, the possibility of the dice falling off into the airway also posed a dangerous situation and Xiaoma could have had a risk of suffocating.

Luckily, though, the surgeons were able to successfully remove the dice through surgery, which effectively ended its two-decade-long stay in Xiaoma’s nose. Many social media users were left shocked by the story, while others could not believe how long Xiaoma had lived with the foreign object lodged in his nose.

One of them commented, “He is only 23 years old, and the dice has been lodged in his nose for 20 years? How big was his nostril at three years old?

Filed under

China china news Chronic Sneezing Trending news
