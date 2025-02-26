Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Chinese Man Gets Scammed Of Nearly $28,000 By A Long-Distance Relationship With An AI Girlfriend- Here’s What Happened

The elaborate ruse was orchestrated by a "scammer team" that relied on AI-generated videos and photos, or a combination of multiple images, according to the police investigation cited by CCTV.

AI Scam


In a shocking incident, a man in Shanghai was defrauded of nearly $28,000 after being deceived into a long-distance relationship with an AI-generated girlfriend, according to a report by Chinese state media on Wednesday.

How the Scam Unfolded: AI-Created Identity

The fraudsters utilized generative artificial intelligence tools to fabricate highly realistic videos and images of a young woman named “Ms. Jiao”, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

These AI-generated visuals were used to convince the victim, known as Mr. Liu, of the authenticity of his online relationship.

Believing that his virtual girlfriend needed financial support for starting a business and paying for a relative’s medical expenses, Mr. Liu transferred almost 200,000 yuan (approximately $28,000) to her supposed bank account.

To make the scam more convincing, the perpetrators even created a fake ID and medical documents.

Advanced AI Techniques Used by Scammers

The elaborate ruse was orchestrated by a “scammer team” that relied on AI-generated videos and photos, or a combination of multiple images, according to the police investigation cited by CCTV.

The report revealed that Mr. Liu never met Ms. Jiao in person. CCTV footage showed images of the fictitious woman in various everyday scenarios, such as posing with a paint palette or standing on a city street.

This case is a stark reminder of the increasing sophistication of scams facilitated by AI tools capable of generating realistic text, images, and even live videos.

Meta, the US social media giant, recently cautioned users to be vigilant about online romances that could be fronts for financial fraud, particularly as the use of generative AI in scams continues to rise.

