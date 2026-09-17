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Home > Offbeat News > Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

A Chinese woman trying Indian biryani for the first time has gone viral, but her unusual chopstick like spoon technique, rather than the food itself, caught the internet’s attention.

Chinese Women's First Bite Of Indian Biryani. Image Credit: katehucomedy/Instagram
Chinese Women's First Bite Of Indian Biryani. Image Credit: katehucomedy/Instagram

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 14:48 IST

It is natural that when trying out a new type of cuisine, a learning period might be required, but for a particular Chinese lady who is experiencing Indian biryani for the first time, neither the rice nor the spice made an impression on her. It was rather the way she used her spoon that attracted attention.

The Video

A video showing the Chinese lady enjoying her biryani has become very popular on various social media platforms because of her unusual manner of using the utensil. It is clear from the clip that the lady became extremely enthusiastic at once after receiving the plate and started to enjoy the meal. Instead of holding the spoon in the regular manner, she started using it as if it were a chopstick and picked up some rice.

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Internet Reacts

The video quickly drew a wave of comments, many of them centred on the cultural contrast in eating styles. One user joked about the existence of Indian Chinese cuisine, quipping back to ask if there was such a thing as Chinese biryani. Another pointed to the deeper historical links between the two countries, mentioning shared connections through Buddhism, ancient trade routes and Kolkata’s long standing Chinese community and its food markets. A few comments simply poked fun at her chopstick like grip, calling her endearingly obsessed with the utensil, while some reactions shifted focus to the woman herself rather than the food.

Not The First Such Moment

This isn’t the first time a Chinese individual’s reaction to Indian food has gone viral. In an earlier video, YouTuber Passenger Paramvir featured a Chinese woman who initially believed Indian food was unhygienic, having seen visuals of poor food preparation conditions online. Paramvir noted that such clips don’t represent every eatery in India, pointing out that similar examples exist from other countries too. He then took her to an Indian restaurant in China, where she tried dishes like dal makhani, shahi paneer and naan. Hesitant at first, she ended up enjoying the meal thoroughly, calling it yummy by the end.

The video featuring biryani is definitely more lighthearted; however, it uses the exact same concept of the universal interest in food and culture, showing that learning a new way of eating can be just as important as discovering a new flavor.

Also Read: ‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC will Decide On Customs Import Case

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Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

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Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

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Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

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Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing
Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing
Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing
Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing
Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

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