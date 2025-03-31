Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Chipotle’s Burrito Vault Returns: How To Win Free Food Before National Burrito Day

Chipotle is bringing back its popular Burrito Vault game, offering exciting rewards to its loyal Chipotle Rewards members. With National Burrito Day fast approaching on April 3, the fast-casual Mexican food chain is giving away more than 150,000 Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) free entrée codes to players across the U.S. and Canada. The game officially kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, March 31, and is available exclusively for Chipotle Rewards members.

How to Play the Burrito Vault Game

To participate, Chipotle Rewards members need to visit UnlockBurritoDay.com and start playing the Burrito Vault game. Players will be tasked with guessing the exact burrito order, ingredient by ingredient, to unlock the vault and win free food. Each hour, 2,500 lucky players will successfully crack the Burrito Vault Code and receive a BOGO free entrée code.

In the event that the BOGO codes are all redeemed, players who manage to unlock the vault will still walk away with 25 Chipotle Rewards points in the app as consolation prizes.

Increased Engagement and More Chances to Win

Chipotle’s Burrito Vault game gained significant traction in 2024, attracting over 2 million players and giving away prizes in under 20 minutes. This year, the chain has made some tweaks to the game: the winning code will change every hour, ensuring a more even distribution of prizes throughout the duration of the event.

“We are giving our fans another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement, which resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time.”

Chipotle Rumors Debunked

Amid excitement for the Burrito Vault game, rumors about Chipotle closing its restaurants in 2025 surfaced online last week. These claims, which suggested the fast-casual chain was filing for bankruptcy, were quickly debunked by Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford. The rumors stemmed from a misleading report about the closure of Farmesa Fresh Eatery, a separate venture Chipotle tested in 2023. Wolford clarified that Chipotle is not closing and that the misinformation had been addressed with an apology from the media outlet that originally spread the story.

Join the Fun and Win Free Food

With National Burrito Day right around the corner, the Burrito Vault game presents a fun and engaging way to score free food from Chipotle. Whether you’re a fan of the chain’s classic burritos or ready to try something new, there’s no better time to join in on the action. Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock free food and exclusive rewards before April 3!

Key Takeaways:

  • Chipotle’s Burrito Vault game returns on March 31 at 9 a.m. ET.

  • Chipotle Rewards members can unlock BOGO free entrée codes by guessing the correct burrito order.

  • The first 2,500 players each hour will win free food prizes.

  • Players who miss out on BOGO codes will still earn 25 rewards points.

  • Rumors about Chipotle closing are false and have been debunked.

