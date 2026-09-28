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Home > Offbeat News > Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos

Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi has approached Hyderabad cybercrime police over alleged AI generated obscene videos using his likeness. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circulation of the deepfake content, while a separate complaint concerns alleged online abuse targeting the actor.

Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case
Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 17:33 IST

Tollywood actor and former Union Minister Konidela Chiranjeevi has approached Hyderabad cybercrime police over the alleged circulation of AI-generated obscene videos featuring his likeness. The complaint has brought renewed attention to the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to create manipulated content involving public figures.

Chiranjeevi Approaches Cybercrime Police

Chiranjeevi reportedly filed a complaint with Hyderabad police after allegedly coming across deepfake pornographic videos circulating on certain websites. Following the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and began efforts to identify those responsible for uploading and distributing the material.

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Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the cybercrime team was working to trace the people behind the objectionable deepfake content.

Separate Complaint Over Online Abuse

The development came alongside another complaint filed by Chiranjeevi over alleged vulgar abuse on social media. He accused anonymous users, including an account identified as @chowdary_daya11, of targeting him with obscene Telugu slurs.

In his complaint, Chiranjeevi said the alleged online harassment had caused harm to his reputation and significant distress. He also referred to an existing court order while requesting police intervention.

Legal Action Underway

Chiranjeevi has authorised senior advocate S Chagla to pursue the matter on his behalf. Police are now expected to examine the social media accounts, websites and digital material linked to the complaints as part of the investigation.

The allegations remain subject to investigation, and the identities and motives of those behind the alleged deepfake content have not yet been established publicly.

Police Issue AI Deepfake Warning

The case comes as authorities increasingly warn about the misuse of AI technology. Sajjanar recently advised people to use a private “safe word” with trusted family members and friends to verify suspicious calls or messages.

He warned that AI tools can replicate faces and voices with increasing accuracy, allowing fraudsters to impersonate people online.

The Growing Deepfake Threat

The Chiranjeevi case highlights how deepfake technology can be used to create misleading or explicit material without a person’s consent. As AI-generated images and videos become increasingly realistic, identifying manipulated content before it spreads can become difficult.

For users, officials continue to stress caution around suspicious links, messages and videos, while investigations into the alleged Chiranjeevi deepfake content continue.

Also Read: Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

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Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos
Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos
Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos
Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos
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