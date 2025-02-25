Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Urges Government To Act On Protecting Himalayan Glaciers

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk calls for urgent action to preserve the Himalayan glaciers, urging PM Modi to set up a commission and declare major glaciers national treasures. Read his open letter and proposals for protecting India's sacred rivers.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, fresh from his US tour, has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging India to take the lead in preserving the Himalayan glaciers. With the rapid melting of glaciers threatening India’s perennial rivers, Wangchuk calls for immediate action to protect these vital water sources that sustain millions across the country.

Melting Glaciers and the Future of India’s Rivers

In his open letter, Wangchuk highlights the urgency of preserving the glaciers that feed into India’s major rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Brahmaputra. He warns that if swift measures aren’t taken, these glaciers could disappear in a few decades, potentially turning India’s sacred rivers into seasonal streams. He also cautioned that the next Maha Kumbh, held every 144 years, could be celebrated on the dry riverbeds instead of the flowing Ganga if glaciers continue to melt at their current pace.

Glacier Ice Presented at the United Nations

Wangchuk, who has long championed the cause of glacier preservation, brought attention to this pressing issue during his travels from Ladakh to the United States. He carried a piece of ice from a glacier in Khardung La, the world’s highest motorable pass, to the Harvard Kennedy School, MIT in Boston, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The ice, wrapped in traditional Pashmina wool for insulation, was displayed as a symbol of the rapidly melting glaciers. On February 21, this block of ice was immersed at the confluence of the Hudson and East rivers in New York, ahead of the global observance of World Glacier Day on March 21.

Himalayas: The ‘Third Pole’ and Its Global Importance

Wangchuk emphasizes that the Himalayas hold the third-largest deposit of ice and snow on the planet, earning the region its designation as the ‘Third Pole.’ As glaciers rapidly recede, India must take the lead in addressing the global crisis of glacier loss. Wangchuk stressed that the Himalayas not only support India’s rivers but also hold cultural and ecological significance for the country, making it imperative for India to lead global glacier preservation efforts.

An Appeal for Action: Time for India to Lead the Global Fight

Wangchuk’s call for action comes at a critical time, as the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation. He admires the environment-focused initiatives already underway in India, such as the ‘Mission LiFE’ campaign, and believes that with Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India can spearhead a global movement to preserve its glaciers and safeguard its rivers.

The climate activist also expressed a desire to meet with the Prime Minister to present a block of ice from Ladakh’s glaciers, symbolizing the urgent need for action. Wangchuk has been using these symbolic glacier gifts as a tool for advocacy, promoting the message of glacier preservation worldwide.

As climate change accelerates and the glaciers of the Himalayas continue to melt at an alarming rate, Sonam Wangchuk’s open letter to PM Modi serves as a critical reminder of the urgency to act. India, as the country with the largest number of glaciers in the Himalayas, has a unique opportunity to lead global efforts in glacier preservation. Through the establishment of a national commission, the declaration of major glaciers as national treasures, and the implementation of strong environmental policies, India can set a global example in combating climate change and preserving its sacred rivers for future generations.aciers

