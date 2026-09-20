COEP Hostel Viral Video: 900 Photos And Videos Of Girls Shared Without Consent — What Happened?

A 2024 incident at COEP Technological University in Pune drew attention after personal photos and videos of students living in the girls’ hostel were allegedly recorded and shared without their knowledge.

The case came to light after hostel residents discovered that one of their roommates was allegedly taking personal photos and videos of other students. According to reports, more than 900 photos and videos were found on the student’s phone, with some of the content allegedly shared with a person outside the university.

What Happened At COEP Girls’ Hostel?

The incident was reported by hostel residents on May 1, 2024. Students reportedly confronted the girl they suspected of secretly recording them and found a large collection of photos and videos on her phone. According to the university, the student was allegedly clicking pictures of other residents without their knowledge and sharing them with someone outside the campus. The incident left several students concerned about their privacy and safety inside the hostel.

What Action Did COEP Take?

COEP initially expelled the accused student from the hostel and temporarily suspended her from the university while an internal inquiry was conducted. The university later constituted a high-level internal inquiry committee and filed a police complaint over the allegations.

Were The COEP Hostel Videos Shared Online?

Reports at the time said the personal content was allegedly shared with another person outside the university. Students also expressed concern that the material could be circulated further.

Police later registered a case against two individuals, with the investigation examining the alleged recording and sharing of the videos. The accused were booked under provisions relating to voyeurism and the IT Act. The incident became a major privacy concern for students, particularly because the material was allegedly recorded without their knowledge or consent.

The case also highlights the risks of private photos and videos being misused or circulated without permission, especially within closed environments such as college hostels.

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