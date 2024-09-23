Coldplay Tickets Listed At ₹3 Lakh Despite Fraud Warnings From BookMyShow

Ever since the iconic British band the Coldplay has decided to tour India, the fans are not able to keep calm, as the ticket release quickly spiraled into chaos, with many struggling to secure any tickets while unofficial resale platforms listed them for as much as ₹3 lakh.

Despite the addition of a third show, many fans were left disheartened as tickets sold out within minutes.

However, taking advantage of people’s emotions, it has given birth to a scam. Vijay Narain, a user on X, has recently raised concerns about the apparent scam involving these unofficial ticketing sites.

Issuing statement, Narain said “How does @viagogo get Coldplay tickets at the same time as @bookmyshow but at black market prices? Clearly, there’s a nexus, and BMS is selling them to Viagogo. This is screaming scam!”

How BookMyShow Reacted?

Later, when this ticketing scam raised its ugly head & spread, the official accounts of BookMyShow and BookMyShowLive issued a warning about online ticket scams. In their statement, they urged concert-goers to be cautious of unauthorized platforms selling counterfeit tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.

“Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don’t fall victim to this, as you could end up buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official ticket sales platform,” their post emphasized.

Meanwhile, Ticket prices on the official site range from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, with lounge area tickets priced at ₹35,000.

But, despite BookMyShow issuing the warning that tickets bought from unauthorized sellers would be invalid, thousands of disappointed fans are blamed the official partner for fostering a system that benefits illegal scalpers.

Moreover, fans have accused BookMyShow of hoarding concert tickets for high-net-worth individuals, influencers, and employees, which has resulted in a significant supply gap. As a result, this alleged practice has fueled frustration among fans who believe that the platform is prioritizing select groups over genuine supporters, leaving many without access to tickets.