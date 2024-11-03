Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Companies Are Practicing ‘Silent Firing’ To Replace Employees With AI

The trend of "silent firing" is emerging as companies push employees to resign under tough conditions, paving the way for AI replacements.

Companies Are Practicing ‘Silent Firing’ To Replace Employees With AI

As workplace dynamics evolve, trends like “quiet quitting” and “rage applying” are gaining traction, leading to the emergence of a new phenomenon known as “silent firing.” This strategy aims to push employees out of their roles without formally terminating their employment. Instead of allowing workers to disengage quietly, some companies are creating unbearable job conditions that pressure employees to resign. This paves the way for these positions to be filled by artificial intelligence (AI).

George Kailas, CEO of Prospero.Ai and a contributor to Fast Company, highlights how this trend is particularly evident at Amazon. The company has implemented a policy requiring employees to return to the office five days a week, despite widespread opposition from staff. A recent survey found that 73% of employees have considered quitting due to this return-to-office mandate.

MUST READ: Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes: Top 30 WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Sibling

Research indicates that remote work can enhance productivity, yet companies like Amazon seem to be employing “silent firing” tactics through rigid policies. Kailas argues that such measures are detrimental to employee retention and allow firms to cut costs associated with severance payments. As organizations navigate the integration of AI—still in its early stages—there remains uncertainty about which roles AI can effectively replace.

Economist Daron Acemoglu of MIT has suggested that, within the next decade, only 5% of jobs could be entirely replaced or assisted by AI. He warns that significant financial resources may be wasted in pursuit of this technology, which is not yet capable of fully replicating the tasks performed by human workers. Concerns surrounding AI’s impact on employment continue to grow, particularly among Gen Z workers who express dissatisfaction with their work-life balance and increasing income disparities.

Another notable trend, termed the “Great Detachment,” reflects a decline in employee engagement as dissatisfaction rises among workers. Data reveals that Gen Z and young millennials have experienced a 5% decrease in engagement levels, while approximately 30% of employees report feeling disengaged at work.

As the workplace landscape shifts, employers must navigate these trends thoughtfully, considering the implications of both employee satisfaction and the potential for AI to reshape their workforce.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat Train Services To Start Two Hours Early Today

Filed under

AI replacing workers employee engagement decline silent firing trend workplace trends 2024
