Sunday, March 9, 2025
Coperni’s One-Legged Jeans Priced At ₹38,000, Internet Say, ‘Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Seen’

Marketed as a fusion of high-waisted shorts and a single bootcut leg, Coperni describes the jeans as a groundbreaking reimagination of classic denim.

Fashion has a way of turning heads, but some trends leave people outright baffled. The latest example? A pair of one-legged jeans by French luxury brand Coperni, priced at a staggering ₹38,345 ($440). This bold and unconventional denim piece has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with reactions ranging from amusement to outright disbelief.

Marketed as a fusion of high-waisted shorts and a single bootcut leg, Coperni describes the jeans as a groundbreaking reimagination of classic denim. However, many fashion enthusiasts are struggling to see the appeal.

Fashion influencer Kristy Sarah tested the jeans on Instagram, where even before she could put them on, her husband reacted with shock, “Why is it missing a leg? Nobody’s wearing that!”

Although initially skeptical, Kristy admitted she wasn’t completely against the concept, saying, “I’m not mad at it. But I’d prefer a bigger size, it’s too short for me.”

Meanwhile, Emmy-winning stylist Carson Kressley, known for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, humorously commented, “Let’s hope this trend falls short and doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

Social Media Shocked

As the jeans went viral, social media exploded with reactions. While some dismissed it as a desperate fashion gimmick, others found humor in the design.

“This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

“Designers are running out of ideas. And I thought electrical tape outfits were the worst!” another added.

A third commented, “Well, at least there’s an amputee market for these.”

Despite the widespread mockery and backlash, the one-legged jeans have already sold out, proving once again that controversy fuels demand in the fashion world. Coperni isn’t the first brand to experiment with asymmetrical trousers, luxury giants Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton launched similar styles last year.

