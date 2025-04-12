Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!

Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima, with the full moon appearing at 3:21 AM today, and continuing until 5:51 AM on April 13. Since the full moon happens on the Udaya Tithi (rising date), devotees across India celebrate today, April 12, as the official Hanuman Jayanti.

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!


Hanuman Jayanti has arrived, and it’s packing some serious cosmic energy today! Millions of devotees across the country celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, and this year’s festival brings extra significance. The rare Panchgrahi Yog, aligning after 57 years, adds a powerful celestial touch to the day!

Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima, with the full moon appearing at 3:21 AM today, and continuing until 5:51 AM on April 13. Since the full moon happens on the Udaya Tithi (rising date), devotees across India celebrate today, April 12, as the official Hanuman Jayanti.

The Ultimate Offerings: What to Give Lord Hanuman

The energy is high, and the offerings are even higher! Devotees across the country fill their homes and temples with devotion, offering Lord Hanuman his five favorite items, believed to bring blessings, strength, and protection:

  1. Red Flowers: Devotees offer red flowers to Hanuman, knowing he loves them.
  2. Tulsi Garland: Devotees create a holy basil garland inscribed with Lord Ram’s name and present it to Lord Hanuman as a token of devotion.
  3. Sindoor and Jasmine Oil: People apply sindoor mixed with jasmine oil to Hanuman’s idol as part of the ritual, knowing he adores this combination.
  4. Boondi and Besan Laddoos: Devotees offer boondi and besan laddoos, two sweet treats that Lord Hanuman enjoys.
  5. Gud-Chana and Roti Laddoo: Worshippers bring jaggery, roasted gram, and laddoos made from roti as simple yet powerful offerings.

Boost Your Blessings with Hanuman’s Favorite Rituals

To earn more blessings from Lord Hanuman on this special day, devotees engage in his favorite rituals. Chant the Sundarkand, the sacred section of the Ramayana, to connect with his divine energy and boost your spiritual vibe.

Also, make sure to chant the Hanuman Chalisa 100 times. This powerful act removes obstacles and brings protection from any troubles. Devotees believe that the more they chant, the more they tap into Hanuman Ji’s strength.

The Ultimate Cosmic Alignment

This year’s Hanuman Jayanti is not just a spiritual occasion—it’s a cosmic event. The Panchgrahi Yog (alignment of five planets) brings an extra dose of divine energy, offering protection and power to those who seek it. Now is the perfect time to reset, recharge, and connect with the universe.

As temples light up and bhajans echo, Hanuman Jayanti 2025 will be the most thrilling and transformative celebration of all. Devotees across the world are ready to welcome Lord Hanuman’s blessings, whether for health, wealth, or happiness.

So, don’t wait! Light your lamps, offer your prayers, and make this Hanuman Jayanti the day your spiritual journey takes a leap forward!

Also Read: This Hanuman Jayanti, Jabalpur Drops A 5,000 Kg Sweet Bomb And A Thali That Tastes Like India

