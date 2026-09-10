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Home > Offbeat News > Couple Viral Video: Intimate MMS Leak Spreads Online; What Is The Truth?

Couple Viral Video: Intimate MMS Leak Spreads Online; What Is The Truth?

Posts promoting the clip are reportedly being used as bait in a phishing campaign, directing users toward suspicious or potentially malicious links

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 23:37 IST

A so-called viral couple video has taken social media by storm, with users searching for the clip under the name “Gold Medalist viral video.” However, experts have reportedly warned that the video does not actually exist and that posts promoting it may be part of a phishing campaign designed to trick users into clicking malicious links.

‘Gold Medalist Viral Video’ Does Not Exist

Social media posts have been circulating with claims about a sensational couple video, prompting users to search for it online. Cybersecurity experts, however, have said there is no credible evidence that such a video exists. The posts appear to be using curiosity around the alleged clip to drive traffic to suspicious websites.

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Viral Posts Being Used as Phishing Bait

Experts have linked the posts to a possible phishing campaign, in which users are lured by sensational claims and encouraged to click links promising access to the supposed video. Such links can potentially redirect users to malicious websites or attempt to steal personal information and account credentials.

Political Figures Dragged Into Fake Claims

The misleading posts have also reportedly made claims involving senior Philippine political figures, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. The use of high-profile names can make such posts appear more credible and increase their chances of being widely shared.

Philippines Leaders Warn Against Fake Content

Philippine authorities and political leaders have previously warned about the legal consequences of creating and spreading fabricated or misleading digital content. The latest incident has once again raised concerns over how fake viral stories can be used to manipulate social media users.

Users Advised to Avoid Suspicious Links

Experts have urged social media users to remain vigilant and avoid clicking unknown links promising access to sensational videos. Users should also verify claims through credible news sources before sharing posts and should never provide passwords, financial information or other sensitive details on unfamiliar websites.
Also Read: Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS On Facebook, Telegram: Here’s What We Know

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Couple Viral Video: Intimate MMS Leak Spreads Online; What Is The Truth?
Tags: fake couple videofake viral videoGold Medalist videoGold Medalist viral videoGold Medalist viral video scammalicious linksphishing campaignphishing scamsocial media scamviral couple videoviral video scam

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Couple Viral Video: Intimate MMS Leak Spreads Online; What Is The Truth?

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Couple Viral Video: Intimate MMS Leak Spreads Online; What Is The Truth?
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