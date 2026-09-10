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Home > Offbeat News > Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

A couple’s restaurant moment turns bizarre when a young woman kisses a man in front of his girlfriend before hitting his friend, leaving viewers stunned and the video viral.

Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend
Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-10 14:34 IST

An event that occurred unexpectedly between a couple sitting at a dining table made its way into the internet and amazed and amused people.

What Happened In The Video?

The video was taken during an event where two lovers were having their meal at a table. Right in the midst of their meal, a lady walked up to their table, grabbed the man by the face and planted a kiss on his lips in front of his girlfriend who was sitting next to him.

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The Twist That Followed

But the video did not stop here. Right after the kiss, the same young girl faced the man’s friend, who was also seated in the restaurant, and hit him on the head. As a result, the friend, who was already shocked by what had happened, was even more surprised when he saw what the young woman decided to do next. The reactions in the video showed the young man shocked like his girlfriend and repeatedly telling that he had nothing to do with that.

Viral Video On Twitter

The video was posted on Twitter by the account called Great Videos and became a viral video almost immediately. At the time it became popular, the video had gained 4.9 million views and attracted a lot of attention because of its unusual actions.

Part Of A Larger Trend

The video’s popularity reflects a broader pattern seen on social media, where couple videos, wedding clips and everyday moments between partners regularly go viral. With wedding season also drawing attention to videos involving brides, grooms and their families, platforms have seen a steady stream of romance clips, dance videos and reaction based content gaining traction among users. This particular video stood out for its unexpected twist, which is likely what pushed it further into viral territory, keeping viewers engaged and prompting many to share it further across platforms.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani’s ‘Bathing Nude’ Video Sparks Controversy: What Was the Truth Behind the Viral Clip?

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Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

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Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

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Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

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Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned
Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned
Couple Viral Video: Young Woman Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Her Girlfriend, What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned
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