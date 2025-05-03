Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
  Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!

Netizens have flooded the comments with humorous takes like “Even cows want a bike ride these days!” and “Next GTA mission: Cow Rider”. The clip is being reshared with captions that showcase the lighter side of the incident.

Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!


In a bizarre and unexpected incident from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a cow was caught on camera climbing onto a parked two-wheeler and slipping away along with the vehicle. The unusual moment, captured on CCTV, has now gone viral across social media platforms.

Watch:

In the video, the cow is seen casually climbing onto a motorbike that had been parked on the side of the road. Moments later, the bike loses balance and starts to slip, dragging the cow along with it. Passersby were visibly shocked by the scene and quickly rushed in to help.

The video has been widely shared and has triggered both laughter and disbelief among netizens. Many users expressed their amazement at the rare scene, with some joking that even cows are now taking joyrides.

