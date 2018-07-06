Dancing Uncle is back again and this time he has taken on Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai song. An official comment is yet to be made from Roshan but it will not come as a surprise if Sanjeev's video comes to Bollywood superstar's notice and he invites him to perform at some show or competition.

Remember the Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava who gave a run for the money to the best choreographers and dancers in the country with his crazy tip-toeing on Govinda’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se? Well, he is back again and with a bang this time. After perfectly executing the incredibly tough dance moves of legendary Govinda, Sanjeev has made a daring attempt by performing on Hrithik Roshan’s hit song Kaho Na Pyar Hai.

This time, there is no event, no special venue and no occasion. In his new video, Srivastava can be seen performing in his own drawing room in front of a camera. He is in a new avatar this time with a cap-like Hrithik Roshan over his head and a cool, casual look.

He begins his act by exactly imitating Roshan’s dance moves from the title song of Kaho Na Pyar Hai. Then he goes on to execute one of the most iconic dance moves of Hrithik Roshan. Unsurprisingly, Dabbu Uncle’s video has gone viral on social media.

Sanjeev, who is an assistant professor of electronics at a private engineering institute in Bhopal, sky-rocketed to fame when his previous video surfaced online. He shook the world with his dance moves on Govinda’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se.

His fame got him an opportunity to meet his idol Govinda when the Bollywood star invited him to dance with him at a dance show.

Sanjeev’s latest video was released by him on his Twitter account with the caption: “Dance ke mahadev @ihrithik ko samarpit. #sanjeevshrivastva #dancinguncle.”

