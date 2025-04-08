Daughter Robs Alzheimer’s-Stricken Mum Of £216k, You Won’t Believe What She Spent It On

The woman, a former care worker from Cheshire, took advantage of her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis to siphon off thousands of pounds at a time using a mobile banking app.

A “shameless and greedy” daughter who stole her elderly mother’s entire £216,000 life savings has been ordered to repay just £4,000 — despite blowing the cash on dogs, holidays, and home luxuries.

Luana Dougherty, 50, a former care worker from Cheshire, took advantage of her mother Margaret Trimmer’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis to siphon off thousands of pounds at a time using a mobile banking app. Dougherty moved into her mother’s home under the guise of caregiving, but instead, began draining her account “as if she were taking candy from a baby.”

Between 2020 and 2022, Dougherty moved as much as £20,000 per day into her own account, spending the money on lavish items including new furniture, breeding dogs, and a trip to India. Her betrayal only came to light when she boasted to her own son about having £60,000 for a house deposit — triggering suspicion in the family.

When confronted, only £10,000 remained in Mrs Trimmer’s account.

Dougherty was jailed for four years last year after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position. But at a Proceeds of Crime hearing held at Chester Crown Court last Friday, it was revealed she now only has one asset left — a second-hand Vauxhall Insignia, worth around £4,000.

Judge Steven Everett ordered the car be sold and the proceeds confiscated. If the vehicle fails to meet the expected value, the court will reconvene to determine a lesser amount.

Mrs Trimmer’s other daughter, Sandra Clayton, told the court,“Luana has shown no care or concern. She used our mother and left us to pick up the pieces. Her actions have left a deep scar in our family.”

Mrs Trimmer, now in her 80s and reliant on council care, was described as being “anxious and distressed” upon learning of her daughter’s betrayal.

Despite the financial devastation, Dougherty has not reached out to apologise or offered to repay any of the stolen funds beyond the £80,000 previously recovered. Images on social media showed her flaunting her new lifestyle, including posts with her dogs and on holiday abroad.

Sandra added, “That money was meant to provide our mother with the best possible care. Now we’re topping up her care by £100 a week and relying on local authority placements. We feel so foolish for trusting her.”

The court heard that Mrs Trimmer’s bank has reimbursed a portion of the stolen funds.

