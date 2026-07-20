Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

Indian content creator Deepika Sharma has posted an emotional video on Instagram where she talks about how an Indian army jawan saved her from an extremely difficult situation when her electric vehicle ran out of charge while traveling. According to Deepika Sharma, she was not able to calculate the exact amount of charge left in her EV and was stranded at a place where there was no nearby charging station available. She mentioned that the soldier was named Mr Narendra.

The video shows the jawan helping move the vehicle before waiting at the charging station as the EV regained enough power. Deepika Sharma also said he guided her on the route ahead before they parted ways.

How Deepika Sharma described the Army jawan’s help

Sharing the video, Deepika Sharma wrote, “Some heroes don’t wear capes, they wear the Indian Army uniform.” She also recalled, “Today, I found myself stranded after my EV ran out of charge. It was my mistake, and I honestly didn’t know what to do.”

She added, “He helped push my car to the charging station and stayed there until he was sure I was safe and could continue my journey.” Thanking the soldier, Deepika Sharma wrote, “Mr Narendra, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, patience, and selfless help. I’ll never forget what you did for me today.”

Why Deepika Sharma’s post struck a chord online

Calling the clip “a small token of gratitude,” Deepika Sharma dedicated it not only to Mr Narendra but also to members of the Indian Army “who serve the nation with courage and humanity.”

The video has become viral on Instagram because of the praise of numerous social media users regarding the act of the jawan who helped the stranger. Many called the act of the jawan a representation of the values of the army because many considered that even small acts of kindness could make a big difference.

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