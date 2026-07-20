LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

Deepika Sharma shared a viral video showing an Indian Army jawan helping push her stranded EV to a charging station after it ran out of battery.

Army Jawan Helps Content Creator Deepika Sharma's Stranded EV (Image: Instagram/ deepika_sharma_sidana)
Army Jawan Helps Content Creator Deepika Sharma's Stranded EV (Image: Instagram/ deepika_sharma_sidana)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 20:02 IST

Indian content creator Deepika Sharma has posted an emotional video on Instagram where she talks about how an Indian army jawan saved her from an extremely difficult situation when her electric vehicle ran out of charge while traveling. According to Deepika Sharma, she was not able to calculate the exact amount of charge left in her EV and was stranded at a place where there was no nearby charging station available. She mentioned that the soldier was named Mr Narendra.

The video shows the jawan helping move the vehicle before waiting at the charging station as the EV regained enough power. Deepika Sharma also said he guided her on the route ahead before they parted ways.

You Might Be Interested In

How Deepika Sharma described the Army jawan’s help

Sharing the video, Deepika Sharma wrote, “Some heroes don’t wear capes, they wear the Indian Army uniform.” She also recalled, “Today, I found myself stranded after my EV ran out of charge. It was my mistake, and I honestly didn’t know what to do.”

She added, “He helped push my car to the charging station and stayed there until he was sure I was safe and could continue my journey.” Thanking the soldier, Deepika Sharma wrote, “Mr Narendra, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, patience, and selfless help. I’ll never forget what you did for me today.”

Why Deepika Sharma’s post struck a chord online

Calling the clip “a small token of gratitude,” Deepika Sharma dedicated it not only to Mr Narendra but also to members of the Indian Army “who serve the nation with courage and humanity.”

The video has become viral on Instagram because of the praise of numerous social media users regarding the act of the jawan who helped the stranger. Many called the act of the jawan a representation of the values of the army because many considered that even small acts of kindness could make a big difference.

Also Read: What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road
Tags: home-hero-pos-10viral news

RELATED News

Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters

Indian Influencer’s Raw, Unfiltered Glimpse Into Taliban-Run Afghanistan: Here’s What She Revealed

Bee Hotels Aren’t Just for Bees. What Scientists Found After Three Years Experiment May Surprise You

Lost But Full of Memories: Rain-Soaked Diary Found on Roadside Sparks Internet Search for Its Owner

Who Was Urmila in Her Previous Birth? Untold Story of Lakshman’s Wife and Why She Smiled When He Fell Unconscious

LATEST NEWS

Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali

Lock Upp Season 2: Vinny Arora Defends Dheeraj Dhoopar After Yogesh Rawat’s Elimination; ‘It Was Purely A Game Decision’

72 Hours OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kevin Hart’s Comedy Online, Here’s All You Need To Know

Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

Houthis Announce Maritime Blockade Of Saudi Arabia: What It Means For India

Vikrant Massey Calls Being Friends With An Ex A ‘Red Flag’; Opens Up About Marriage To Sheetal Thakur

What Happened To Shabana Azmi During The CJP Protest? Here’s What We Know

Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda

Who Is Khalil al-Hayya? New Hamas Chief Appointed Two Years After Yahya Sinwar’s Killing

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road
Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road
Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road
Viral Video: Army Jawan Pushes Content Creator’s EV To Charging Station, Waits Until She Gets Back On Road

QUICK LINKS