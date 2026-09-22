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Home > Offbeat News > Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?

Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?

The 2013 Delhi Metro MMS leak raised major privacy concerns after intimate CCTV footage reportedly appeared online, prompting police and DMRC investigations into unauthorised access.

2013 Delhi Metro MMS leak raises major CCTV privacy concerns (Image: X)
2013 Delhi Metro MMS leak raises major CCTV privacy concerns (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 09:48 IST

The Delhi Metro MMS Leak of 2013 became one of the biggest privacy and security threats after intimate CCTV footage from within the Delhi Metro premises allegedly leaked online. The issue posed the question of how such sensitive CCTV footage was accessed and distributed. From being an online video leak to becoming a CCTV security issue, the matter gained much momentum.

It was later revealed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that there was indeed an upload of the CCTV footage on the internet. This prompted Delhi Police to register a case in order to understand the manner in which the CCTV footage was posted online.

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Delhi Metro MMS leak raised questions over CCTV access

Investigators focused on the CCTV monitoring system and people who had access to it. According to reports at the time, police suspected that the footage could have been recorded directly from a CCTV monitoring-room screen using a mobile phone before being uploaded online.

Police also examined possible IP addresses and questioned people connected with the surveillance system. The probe looked at how the recordings had been accessed and whether existing security procedures had been bypassed to obtain and circulate the footage.

Delhi Metro MMS leak triggered police, DMRC probes

Delhi Police cybercrime investigators sought information about the online distribution of the footage as part of the probe. The investigation was aimed at tracing how surveillance material from the Delhi Metro system had moved from a controlled monitoring setup to the internet.

DMRC also ordered an internal inquiry following the Delhi Metro MMS leak and reviewed procedures governing access to CCTV monitoring rooms. The focus was not only on the person or people responsible for circulating the footage but also on how access to sensitive recordings could have been misused.

Delhi Metro MMS leak became a digital privacy warning

This was an important case that indicated the problems faced with respect to surveillance technology where there had been a breach in the access controls. The CCTV systems had been installed for increasing the security level of the system; however, their misuse indicated how the technology could eventually become a privacy threat.

Therefore, the Delhi Metro MMS scandal became an important case of surveillance security and unauthorized access.

Also Read: Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?    

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Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?
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Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?

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Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?
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